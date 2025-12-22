2025 Baha Mar Tennis Cup Combines Sport, Celebrity and Philanthropy
Earlier this month, the sixth annual Baha Mar Cup served up sport, celebrity and social impact, all set against a stunning backdrop in the Bahamas. Baha Mar, the Caribbean’s leading resort destination, is located in Nassau, and the dreamy destination hosted the four-day celebration from Thursday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 14.
The annual event is hosted by tennis legend John McEnroe and Bahamian former tennis player Mark Knowles, and this year, Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula headlined the Baha Mar Cup. Paul, who is currently ranked No. 20 on the ATP, has won four ATP titles throughout his career, while Pegula was a finalist at the 2024 US Open and is currently ranked No. 6 on the WTA.
Ground passes for the event were available for a $100 donation, and included general admission into the Friday exhibition matches and Saturday’s pro-am tournament. More than $300,000 was raised at the event to benefit The Baha Mar Resort Foundation and the Mark Knowles Children’s Tennis Initiative.
“I love being in the Bahamas,” Pegula says of the Caribbean country. “I’ve been coming here for several years and am now coached by two Bahamians [including Knowles] ... I’ve played in The Baha Mar Cup for several years and seeing the work Knowles has done, especially with kids and junior players, is really special. There are kids I’ve seen over the years who are now in college thanks to the foundation and are coming back from school. For me, I really resonate with giving back to my sport and the community that has helped me so much. I love this sport and seeing what tennis can do for other people.”
The inaugural Star-Studded Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament allowed guests the unique opportunity to watch some of the best professional tennis players in the world play with celebrity guests like The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jason Isaacs of The White Lotus, all set against the stunning backdrop of the white sand beach resort destination.
Additionally, the 2025 Baha Mar Cup featured professional clinics for all skill levels, and a number of exclusive events off the court. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a welcome reception on Thursday evening, complete with live music and a culinary experience hosted by renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Baha Mar Foundation Dinner combined elevated cuisine, networking and philanthropy.
"The atmosphere is fun, the people here are great, and the facilities are amazing,” Paul added of the experience. “I’ve been to the Bahamas many times but this is my first time coming to Baha Mar and playing in the Cup. It’s been a special event. I’ve known [Mark] for a while so it’s been cool to see him again and put on a great event for everybody.”