Breast Cancer Resources for Women of Color: Community, Education and More
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 316,950 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. this year alone. And while 13% of women are expected to develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime, breast cancer risk varies among different races and ethnicities. Non-Hispanic white women have the greatest lifetime risk of breast cancer (14%), according to Susan G. Komen research, while non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native women have the lowest risk (10%).
Outside of risk factor, mortality rates also vary by race and ethnicity. The highest death rate from breast cancer is among Black women. Mortality rates for Black women are 40% higher than white women, according to the National Cancer Institute. Several factors contribute to this disparity, including systemic racism, socioeconomic status and the ability (or lack thereof) to access care.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing educational tools, community support and mental health resources for all women. Early detection is key, and whether you’ve recently been diagnosed or are looking for information to support a loved one through their breast cancer journey, we hope the following comprehensive guide makes things just a little bit easier.
Breast Cancer Resources for Women of Color
Breast cancer resources for Black women
Sisters Network Inc.
Known for being the only breast cancer survivorship organization for Black women in the U.S., Sisters Network Inc. aims to bring awareness to the impact the disease has on the African American community. There are more than 25 different affiliate chapters throughout the country, all of which are run by breast cancer survivors and serve as a safe space for warriors and survivors. Find your local chapter here.
TOUCH, the Black Breast Cancer Alliance
With a goal of eradicating Black breast cancer, TOUCH brings awareness to the disease while providing educational materials, clinical trial information and more. The organization also offers an incredible community of “Blessties,” allowing for women to connect with other individuals to support and uplift one another.
African American Breast Cancer Alliance
A resource to support Black breast cancer patients and their families, the AABCA features a survivors network community, inspirational stories of hope, information for those newly diagnosed and much more. The Minnesota-based organization will host its Shine, Share, Hope! Black and White Gala on Saturday, Nov. 15. Get more information and purchase tickets here.
The Breast of Us
Based around advocacy, community, and education, the Breast of Us aims to empower women of color through their breast cancer journeys. Join one of the group’s upcoming Baddie Boost virtual meetups, held on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. ET, and tune in to the organization’s podcast here.
Carrie’s Touch
A nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Black women through breast cancer, Carrie’s Touch offers community support, education and, above all, understanding. The organization has an app, a podcast and frequent in-person events so warriors have various means of connecting with others.
The Chrysalis Initiative
In order to ensure individuals feel empowered and supported, the Chrysalis Initiative offers one-on-one coaching to Black women navigating a breast cancer diagnosis. The organization also hosts panel discussions with doctors and subject matter experts, offers virtual learning opportunities and more.
Tigerlily Foundation
Dedicated to serving underserved communities, Tigerlily Foundation offers holistic programming to support breast cancer patients and survivors alike. Review the program catalog here and check out the foundation’s upcoming event calendar here.
Breast cancer resources for Latinx women
ALAS-WINGS
Also known as the Latin Association for Breast Cancer, ALAS-WINGS provides mental health support, educational workshops and virtual support to breast cancer survivors and their families. There are also virtual yoga classes held every Saturday to promote holistic health.
National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Latina Initiative
The NBCF’s Latina Initiative offers bilingual educational materials, free and low-cost mammogram services, patient support and more.
Latina Sisters Support
While this organization supports Latina women going through any type of cancer diagnosis, the nonprofit offers transportation services and house cleaning assistance to local residents in Long Island, N.Y., as well as help scheduling appointments and coordinating treatments.
Latinas Contra Cancer
Another group that aids Latinx women with any type of cancer, Latinas Contra Cancer’s patient navigation and advocacy program helps those who face barriers to accessing care. The California-based organization also provides housing assistance and more.
Nueva Vida
Nueva Vida’s De Madres a Hijas education workshop is for daughters of Latina breast cancer survivors. It offers information related to hereditary breast cancer risk and helps women learn how to take charge of their breast health.
Breast cancer resources for Asian women
The National Asian Breast Cancer Initiative
This nonprofit aims to bring awareness to breast cancer risk among Asian women, who are the group least likely to get a mammogram, according to the organization’s research initiatives.
Breast cancer resources for Native American women
American Indian Cancer Foundation
The AICF informs and educates where breast health is concerned, and the organization’s Indigenous Pink Day is being held on Oct. 16 of this year in order to raise awareness. Find breast cancer resources through foundation here.