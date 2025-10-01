Breast Cancer Screening: Where to Get a Free or Low-Cost Mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
While most major insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid cover the cost of annual mammogram screenings for women 40 and over, breast cancer rates in the U.S. are up among women under 50. What does that mean? There’s a major gap in women’s healthcare where preventative measures are concerned—and as we know, early breast cancer detection saves lives.
For younger women with a family history of breast cancer, or those who have a high lifetime risk for developing breast cancer, many physicians will recommend starting mammograms earlier than age 40. However, if those services are not covered by insurance, or if a woman doesn’t have health insurance to begin with, she may skip out on potentially life-saving breast screenings.
No matter what, knowing your breasts is key, and regularly conducting a breast self-exam at home can alert you if and when something feels off. Whether you’re uninsured or don’t yet meet the threshold for an annual mammogram through your insurance company, here’s some good news: many organizations offer free and low-cost breast cancer screenings. Below, find several options for cost-effective ways to take charge of your breast health today.
Free and low-cost breast cancer screenings
Planned Parenthood
The organization offers free breast exams. Find a local health center and book your appointment online here.
American Breast Cancer Foundation
Free screenings are made available to uninsured individuals through the ABCF’s Breast Cancer Assistance Program. Complete the application here, and you should receive a response within 72 hours.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The CDC offers free- and low-cost screenings to uninsured individuals and those whose insurance does not cover breast screenings. Keep in mind, there are also age and annual income requirements, which are disclosed here. Find qualifying programs in your state here.
National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.
The NBCF provides grants to a network of partner medical facilities that in turn provide free breast screening and diagnostic services. The National Mammography Program covers mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies and more. Find participating facilities in your state here.
United Breast Cancer Foundation
Applicants are eligible for one breast cancer screening annually, and the UBCF’s Breast Screening Program reimburses individuals for up to $200 toward a breast cancer screening service of their choice. Complete the questionnaire here to see if you qualify.
Susan G. Komen
Call the organization’s hotline at 1-877-465-6636 or email helpline@komen.org for information on free breast cancer screenings near you.
State Health Department
Use the search tool on the State Health Department website to find free screenings in your area. For example, New York, Michigan, California and Florida are just a few states that offer free or low-cost breast cancer screenings.