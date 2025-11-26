For Alex Bregman and Wife Reagan, Philanthropic Efforts Are a Family Affair
Pay It Forward is a column where we highlight women, brands, and organizations pushing for progress and affecting change within their respective industries. As part of our Pay With Change initiative, features are nominated by SI Swimsuit models, editors and community members. This month, we highlight Alex and Reagan Bregman’s non-profit foundation, Bregman Cares.
MLB fans may be familiar with free agent Alex Bregman’s impressive batting average, but the third baseman, who has played for the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, also shines off the field. The athlete’s non-profit foundation, Bregman Cares, aims to raise autism awareness and provides resources to children in underserved communities.
The organization was was inspired by Alex’s godson, Brady Columbus. Brady, who is autistic, is the son of Bregman’s hitting coach and friend, Jason Columbus. We recently had the opportunity to chat with Alex’s wife, Reagan Bregman, to learn more about the great work Bregman Cares is doing all year round.
How Bregman Cares is helping those in need
Through their non-profit organization, Alex, who became a free agent following the 2025 season with the Red Sox, and Reagan have provided more than 200 iPads and over $11,000 in Proloquo2Go software to schools to help nonverbal children communicate. Though the organization’s primary focus is bringing awareness to autism, Bregman Cares also helps at-risk youth and the community at large.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Bregman Cares partnered with the Houston Food Bank for a campaign called FEEDHOU, in which the organization provided $2 million worth of meals to children in need.
“ My husband literally got on the phone with people and called them and asked for donations and explained what we were doing,” Reagan explains. “ ... It was really amazing to be a part of. We helped package the food. With our charity in general, the goal is to fill a need whenever we see one and help our local community.”
With the holiday season on the horizon, Bregman Cares plans to host its annual toy drive, and Reagan is excited to get the couple’s 3-year-old son, Knox, involved in the action this year. The pair, who tied the knot in 2020, are also parents to a 7-month-old baby boy, Bennett.
“ The toy drive is really special to us and in years’ past, we’ve gone to local schools and been able to actually give the toys to kids and just seeing the impact, like you wanna do it every year, all the time,” Reagan says. “It’s so special and it’s such a great thing to do and I think this year what will be really cool about it is now our son is old enough to understand what’s going on.”
As parents, Reagan and Alex are instilling in their boys the importance of community and the value of giving back to those in need. Working side by side with her husband in their philanthropic efforts has only strengthened their bond as a couple, and the family aims to aid others as much as they possibly can.
“ We’ve been given so much and we have so much, and to give back is so important,” Reagan says. “ ... It’s so important to give back to your community and to realize there’s this whole world outside of your yourself and what you have going on. I think it also, especially for kids, teaches a lot of empathy.”
Combining Reagan’s love of philanthropy and fitness
One of the more recent projects Reagan has been working on through Bregman Cares is an initiative called A Moment for Moms. Hosted alongside Tish Columbus, Brady’s mother and a Pilates instructor, the free events are full of movement and mindfulness, and are targeted toward mothers of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
While the inaugural A Moment for Moms event was held at Boston’s Fenway Park in June, Bregman Cares has since hosted monthly Pilates events in Fulshear, Texas, as well. Though the first event was held shortly after Reagan and her family relocated to Boston from Houston (following Alex inking his deal with the Red Sox in February of this year), the Bregmans quickly found their footing and hit the ground running to help their new community.
“ Wellness is what brings me back to myself, and so being a mom, being so busy, putting myself last, when I have those moments where I get that one hour workout or even like 30 minutes, I feel so much better and I know how that feels,” Reagan says. “And so if I can provide that for other moms, I want to ... It’s really fulfilling and cool and it’s fun that me and Tish both have that same experience with wellness and fitness and it’s fun to bring that to other moms, too.”
How to help the Bregman Cares mission
While Bregman Cares primarily focuses on autism awareness and helping at-risk youth, Reagan says she and Alex are always looking to help their local community, whatever the need. Keep an eye on the non-profit organization’s Instagram account for upcoming causes to support, while monetary donations can be made here.