Ali Trwuit Shows Off Toned Abs in Sleek Black Two-Piece for SI Swimsuit Debut
We might be entering the final stretch of the year, but SI Swimsuit continues to heat up. Though we’re inching towards the start of winter, sunny Florida is still experiencing warm weather, which is where our 2025 issue photo shoot begins. We’ve excitedly welcomed numerous athletes to the brand this month, including today’s model, Paralympic medalist Ali Truwit. The 24-year-old Connecticut native was a member of the Yale University women’s swimming and diving team, graduating in 2023. But everything changed after her graduation, as Truwit survived a shark attack last May that threatened her life.
While vacationing in Turks and Caicos in May 2023, Truwit was attacked by a shark and had to undergo surgery that removed her left foot and part of her leg. Despite the life-threatening experience and trauma, the athlete was determined to return to swimming and jumped back into the water soon after. This year, Truwit competed in the Paralympics in Paris, where she won two silver medals and broke two American records. Clearly, Truwit is a force to be reckoned with and we’re so in awe of her strength and her passion for her sport.
Today, Truwit poses for photographer Ben Horton ahead of the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue, and we’ve been following along with her on Instagram all day. We shared her first official image this morning, and now we’re excited to post her second, where Truwit posed in a simple yet timeless black two-piece by Agent Provocateur.
Looking flawless standing on a ledge, Truwit wore her blonde locks down in loose waves while she flaunted her toned abs and tanned skin. Her classic swimsuit had a fun twist with pink metal beads and an upgrade to the normal triangle suit top. Her glam was simple, showing off her natural beauty, and she proudly showed her prosthetic leg—something she had to learn to live with.
“I was a 22-year-old girl who had just graduated college and, in a flash, had become an amputee for the rest of my life,” Truwit told NBC Olympics in September. “Body image is a really hard thing for me. I remember in the early days I’d look in the mirror and just sob and be like, ‘I’m so ugly now.’ The immense struggle of learning how to use a prosthetic, the pain, and the flashbacks, and then not loving myself in a new body was something that was really hard.”
Fortunately, the 24-year-old has learned how to embrace her new reality and feels that she’s come a long way since her surgery. “I’ve had so many moments where I open up my camera roll and look at where I was a year ago today,” she said. “To think about those fears and tears and all the moments of learning life with a prosthetic and to think about where I’m at now is just a surreal moment for me.”
Hopefully, Truwit’s SI Swimsuit debut only adds to her newfound confidence post-surgery. She looks absolutely amazing in the photos and we hope she knows it!