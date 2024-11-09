Follow Along With Ali Truwit on Her Amazing SI Swimsuit Shoot Day (Live Updates)
SI Swimsuit shoot season continues this weekend as we excitedly add more athletes to the 2025 issue lineup. Our team flew out to Boca Raton, Fla. to welcome an incredible group of ladies to the brand, including sprinter Gabby Thomas, gymnast Suni Lee, golfer Nelly Korda, skier Eileen Gu and swimmer Ali Truwit so far—the latter of whom on location today to begin her shoot. Photographed by Ben Horton, Truwit is a vision in various swimsuits, showing off her Paralympic medals and natural modeling skills.
Truwit, a Yale graduate, has been swimming since a young age, though the competitions look a little bit different now. The 24-year-old is a survivor of a shark attack that occurred in Turks and Caicos soon after her college graduation in May 2023, resulting in her losing her left foot and part of her leg. This didn’t stop Trwuit from swimming, however. She soon got back into the pool, determined to still follow her dreams in the water. This led Truwit to the 2024 Paralympics, where she won two silver medals and broke two American records. Yes, she’s that impressive.
Needless to say, we’re incredibly happy to bring Truwit into the SI Swimsuit fold. After announcing her debut on Instagram, the Connecticut native took to the brand’s Instagram story to begin her takeover, giving fans a behind the scenes look at her shoot day. From the hair and makeup chair to the beach, Truwit's day looks nothing short of amazing. We’ll be updating this post live as Truwit shares more peeks from her day.
Truwit made her first appearance on the SI Swimsuit Instagram story with a quick video saying hi to our followers. Rocking a black satin robe with her name embroidered on the front in teal cursive lettering, the athlete looked excited to start her day.
Next up, we got a tease from the hair and makeup chair, with a video zooming through the getting ready process. “Rise & glam,” the brand captioned the clip.
Today was an extra special photo shoot because Truwit was joined by her mom, Jody Truwit, who also was a member of the Yale swimming and diving team—and even served as captain. The pair posed adorably on the SI Swimsuit Instagram story.
Truwit also showed off the back of her SI Swimsuit robe, featuring the brand’s logo in teal lettering.
As we wait for more behind the scenes updates from Truwit’s shoot day, feel free to check out our first official photos from her debut below. Our jaws are on the floor at how stunning she looks!
Truwit showed off her Paralympic silver medals on the beach in Florida today while matching her string thong bikini to her winnings. The suit, from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID, is incredibly flattering and perfect for hot temperatures.
Next up, Truwit wore a black two-piece from Agent Provocateur, featuring pink metal accents and double rope ties on the bottoms. The top gives another unique spin on the classic black bikini with the double rope straps, making for a memorable look. Truwit’s tanned skin and toned abs were on full display in the gorgeous shot above.
Stay tuned for more updates from Truwit’s photo shoot day.