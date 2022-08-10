Shop 5 Favorite Vacation Looks from SI Swimsuit Models This Summer

Even though we are well past the midway point of summer, there is still a good amount of time left to squeeze in a few more trips, which means finding outfit inspiration wherever you can. Good thing that some of our favorite SI Swimsuit models have been quite the jet-setters this season and have shared their looks along the way. From Kamie Crawford to Kate Bock, the women of SI Swim have been on trend in cut-out dresses to summer denim perfect for the great outdoors.

Whether they hit the beaches of Europe, had a swanky affair in France or explored the backcountry, their individual styles have been on display. Scroll below for five fits that will have you pushing add to cart.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Shop the Looks

The 2022 rookie wore an orange (hands down the color of the season) Cult Gaia midi dress while visiting Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands. She opted to keep her accessories simple and her ringlets up to keep the focus on the fit.

Harper’s white knit dress by Reformation is perfect for a yacht day in Cabo or any beach trip for that matter. It’s great as a cover-up or can be worn directly to dinner from a day in the sun. Add a gold hoop and some oversized sunnies to complete the look.

The new Mrs. Love has been serving looks all summer from her Italy wellness retreat to her honeymoon in Africa, where she and Kevin have been on safari. But it was her dress in Saint-Tropez that left us in awe. The Missoni dress she wore to the Aurora Institute inaugural event was all parts elegant but sexy. Perfect to dress down or up for a fancy summer soiree or wedding, here is another Missoni style worth the splurge.

The 2022 cover model is the epitome of chic, especially in the head-to-toe Dior ensemble she wore while visiting the late designer’s birthplace in Granville, France. Forever our No. 1 Coastal Grandmother, the 74-year-old paired her dress with a green leather jacket and espadrilles. For something similar, try this midi dress from GAP with these tie-up shoes from Soludos.

Nader could very well be the newest cast member of Yellowstone in this denim romper with puff sleeves. Accessorized with a hat and boots, she took the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, by storm. If you find yourself packing for a country destination, this short-sleeved romper from Iro will also have you turning heads.