Maye Musk is the Most Stylish Coastal Grandmother in Capri

Maye Musk is the epitome of style and class and may be the chicest coastal grandmother to date. The 74-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, who has 12 grandchildren, put her own flare on the trend, which is classic ocean-side minimalism like Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give and that first went viral on TikTok, during her visit to Capri. From days spent on a yacht to night events surrounding the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Italia gala, her looks did not disappoint.

While lounging on deck, the A Woman Makes a Plan author had the perfect ensemble to stay cool and protect herself from the sun’s rays. Wearing a crisp white buttoned A-line dress, striped espadrilles, a straw hat and oversized shades, Musk posed in several photos including one with nightlife impresario and founder of SAVOUR, Ronnie Madra. “Adore you my friend,” he wrote under the images.

As the sun set, the mother-of-three elevated her look and opted for a more glamorous black Michael Kors gown paired with a black bag and drop pearl earrings for the designer’s pre-gala cocktail party with Vanity Fair Italia at the Grand Hotel Quisisana. “Thank you @michaelkors @vanityfairitalia for a fun cocktail party before the @unicef @luisaviaroma gala,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The model and author, who told SI Swimsuit that she is “living her best life ever,” was not the only one to take Capri by storm. For the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Italia gala, that raised around 8 million Euro for vulnerable children around the world, newly married Jennifer Lopez performed her hits wearing a custom Roberto Cavalli number from artistic director Fausto Puglisi. Other guests who ascended on the Certosa San Giacomo venue included JLo’s brother-in-law Casey Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens, Jasmine Tookes, Karolina Kurkova, Marianne Fonseca, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and Isabeli Fontana.