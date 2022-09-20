Brooks Nader doesn’t hold back. Between boot camp training in the wild terrain of Montenegro to sharing her in-depth preparations for her 2022 shoot, Nader has proven she’ll do what it takes for a great shot. At SI Swimsuit’s 2022 launch event in Hollywood, Fla., she revealed her “anything for the shot” moment, one that left her covered in bruises.

Brooks Nader celebrates National Rosa Tequila Day with CALIROSA at Paul’s Baby Grand on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images/CALIROSA

Speaking with fellow SI Swimsuit models Kamie Crawford and Kate Bock on the event’s red carpet, Nader said, “Basically, I was on this very slippery rock and we wanted to get me to the edge of it, which was right by where the ocean was. So I was laying there and they wanted me to scoot closer, so I scooted closer and I just busted.” Nader said the unfortunate slip occurred at the end of her Montenegro shoot so no bruises were visible in the actual photographs.

The epic fall was then captured on camera and shared on IG, which Nader reposted in her saved stories.

Crawford confirmed that it’s that sort of commitment that separates the amateurs from the pros. “Every model we’ve talked to is like, ‘Anything for the shot. Anything for SI,’” she said. Bock agreed, saying, “We’re athletes. We’re sacrificing ourselves out there.”

Nader has since recovered from her fall in Montenegro and has gone on to help raise money as an ambassador for City Harvest while continuing her journey as a ’90s style queen.