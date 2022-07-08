Demi Moore Announces Vintage-Inspired Collab with Andie

Actor, producer, author and now swimwear designer Demi Moore released a 10-piece collab with Andie on July 7. The collection features vintage designs created from high-end fabric sourced from France and Italy. A second collection release will drop on July 15.

Moore became an investor in the Australian-based swimwear company in 2017 and appeared in an ad campaign for the brand last year with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. The 59-year-old New York Times best-selling author has said that her support of and role with Andie has evolved quite naturally over the years.

Moore explains that taking on the role of designer has “allowed [her] to explore some things about what [she] loved, what [she] felt other women might find interesting and unique that also addressed some of their areas of concern and in doing so in a way that was still sexy and had style.”

Andie was founded by Melanie Travis in 2017 and quickly developed a loyal fanbase and large Instagram following. Their styles are timeless and chic, and made with a woman’s comfort and confidence in mind.

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Andie. Earrings and necklace by Cleopatra’s Bling.

The new Demi Moore x Andie collection ranges in price from $75 to $155 and comes in inclusive sizing from XS - 3XL. Shop the collection on andieswim.com and be sure to take their 12-step quiz to find your perfect fit before ordering.