Penny Lane’s Blue Bikini Stole the Spotlight Before the SI Swimsuit Issue Even Dropped

The two-time brand star posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Switzerland this year.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Before the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue even hit stands, Penny Lane had already made headlines. In March, the model’s return to the fold was teased with a single jaw-dropping image—her posing in a cool, muted blue bikini by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.

The internet-breaking moment instantly set social media ablaze, with fans calling the look “iconic” and “unreal.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The model was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland for the 2025 issue.

The custom-made Maggie Top ($69) and Maggie Bottom ($69) fused ‘90s nostalgia with a modern, glamorous edge. The halter-style top was adorned with sparkly rhinestone rings, while the cheeky, scrunch-back bottoms were cut high to elongate her frame. Both pieces hugged the England native’s toned figure in all the right places, making it clear why this suit was chosen to announce her highly anticipated sophomore spread.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The beautiful hue popped against the urban backdrop of Zurich, bringing a serene yet powerful vibe to the Pleasure Padel Club founder’s latest gallery. Her beautiful, long blonde locks were smooth and straight, while her glowy, flawless glam and chiseled, undeniable face card amplified the drama. The entire reveal carried the energy of a model completely at home in her own skin.

Lane—who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2023 and was named one of seven co-winners—made her debut with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal last year.

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Zurich, Switzerland. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come,” she recalled ahead of her first photo shoot with the franchise. “I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were. I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”

Today, the 30-year-old uses her platform to champion body positivity, advocate for healthier beauty standards and inspire others to embrace confidence on their own terms. Whether she’s sharing candid insights about her wellness journey or showcasing bold, fashion-forward looks from her personal life or modeling career, Lane continues to empower her audience to celebrate individuality and authenticity.

