Skip to main content
Katrina Scott on the Mind, Body and Heart Changes She Experienced Post-Natal
Katrina Scott on the Mind, Body and Heart Changes She Experienced Post-Natal

Katrina Scott Just Shared the Most Adorable Picture of Her Baby Bump

The SI Swimsuit model is 27 weeks pregnant.

Katrina Scott kicked off the New Year by announcing the happy news that she and husband Brian will be welcoming Daughter No. 2 later this spring. The 2021 SI Swimsuit rookie of the year has been open about her struggles to conceive again—daughter Isabelle is now 3—having publicly detailed her diagnosis with secondary infertility, including two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, before beginning her IVF journey. All of this makes the image that Scott shared of her bare belly on March 3rd all the more heartwarming.

“Getting more comfortable documenting the bump 💚 I’ve shared this before… but it’s been hard to take pics during this pregnancy,” she explained in the caption. “I kept thinking, ‘why bother’ or letting fear of our past losses get in the way of celebrating weekly milestones. But this little girl deserves to be embraced and loved… she’s in there and she’s growing like crazy! 🙏🏼🥲”

It’s been touching to watch Scott share more and more of this pregnancy since she announced it to her followers.

During her 2021 issue photo shoot in Tampa, the Tone It Up founder talked about her experiences navigating her identity as a fitness professional with the natural changes to your body that come along with being pregnant.

Read More

Speaking about her first pregnancy, she explained“I think as a fitness professional everyone expected me to be only bump, and that’s it. But I was like bump and booty and bod. It was everything: stretch marks, cellulite. I gained over 40 pounds,” she said. “I’ve been through so many different phases of my body, and it takes giving yourself grace.”

She continued: “I know that postpartum bodies..we’re not supposed to go backwards. We literally created a new life. We are in our new bodies…and our brains change, and our hearts expand. We shouldn’t be the same person.”

For more inspiring stories on this next chapter in her life, be sure to follow along with Scott on Instagram and listen to her podcast, Living Beautifully.

Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 1.38.41 PM
Sexuality & Sexual Health

Katrina Scott Just Shared the Most Adorable Picture of Her Baby Bump

By Mara Milam
Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 8.43.33 AM
Fashion

Christen Harper’s Top 5 Winter Accessories

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
jenna kutcher TSN si swimsuit
Mental Health & Wellness

Jenna Kutcher Shares an Encouraging Message to the TSN Community

By Mara Milam
GettyImages-1226615250
Mental Health & Wellness

Does the TikTok Vagus Nerve Hack Really Work?

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
camille and cindy kygo
SwimNews

Camille Kostek and Cindy Kimberly Star in New Kygo Music Video

By Mara Milam
IMG_0063
Fashion

Emma Vollrath Takes Action With Activewear

By Mara Milam
Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 4.51.05 PM
SwimNews

Yumi Nu Releases New Single Sandcastles

By Mara Milam
Emily Didonato Heatless Hair Curl
Beauty

Here’s What Happened When Emily DiDonato Tried the Overnight Hair Curler

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy