LainSnow Swimsuits Make Sure the Whole Family Looks Good at the Beach

Becca Ingle created swimwear line LainSnow with the intention of looking good while traveling with her family. Named after her daughter Lainey Snow, they are most usually found in bathing suits wherever they go and can’t resist a beautiful moment on a beach together. Joely Live wore the Ocean Isle one piece in sand during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show at Miami Swim Week and demonstrated not only the practicality of these suits but also how stylish they are.

Recently, Ingle joined forces with Tiare Hawaii for an exciting collaboration where she took the brand’s signature prints and put them on the LainSnow classic styles. The looks also have matching kids’ styles for the ultimate photo opp. Keep browsing for our top picks from LainSnow so you and the fam can live in swimsuits that have fashion meeting functionality. Don’t be discouraged if an item says sold out; they replenish often!

Shop Our Favorites

Becca Ingle and Camille Kostek at the SI Swimsuit Bungalow at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week 2022.

The Coral Star Print x Tiare Hawaii one-piece suit is high cut but also has full coverage for a long day at the beach. Wear this to show your star power at the pool, beach or even as a bodysuit!

A high-waisted bikini is a must for anyone looking for something that is on trend but also will never go out of style. The Kiawah set comes in multiple colors, but we love this sangria color.

Everyone has heard of the LBD. Well, this is the ultimate LBB –little black bathing suit. It is an essential for any trip.

oely Live walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida in LainSnow. John Parra/Getty Images

This is perfect for your mini-me. With protective long sleeves, it provides extra coverage from the sun’s rays.

We wouldn’t want the men in your life to feel left out. The Mini Ro swim trunks are a nice subtle addition to that matching family moment.

These board shorts are a perfect length for the guy in your life. With the matching patterns, everyone will definitely be turning heads.