2025 Swim Search Finalist Ally Mason’s Beach Bag Essentials
From a good book to SPF and haircare essentials, Swim Search finalist Ally Mason shares what’s in her beach bag. The model also divulges what it’s really like to be backstage during Swim Week.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi guys, it’s Ally and here’s what’s in my beach bag.
First up is our beach towel, of course. This is from the SI x Oh Polly collab and it’s so cute. Also, same theme, our little hat to protect our face from the sun.
I love to bring my latest read with me, this is Outlive by Peter Attia. My favorite sunnies, of course. These are from Prada, these are my new favorites. A digital camera to take some cute pictures. A fan to keep me cool while I’m tanning. Gotta get that tan.
Most importantly, SPF. This is just a little mini portable spray for my body and this is my new favorite sunscreen for face, it’s the Kosas Dream Beam. It gives you the nicest glow of any sunscreen I’ve ever tried, and it’s clean. I love this.
So I’ll always bring my lip balm and a little moisturizer. I love to get in the water and sometimes my skin feels dry after I swim, so this is the Tatcha Water Cream and Prada lip balm. Next up is my favorite, this is hydration in a little bottle, it’s the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist. I’ve been using this literally since I got it. I got it from the SI team last time I was here in Miami for Swim Week.
You guys, I cannot believe that happened. It was the time of my life, it was like such a surreal experience and I met some of the most amazing, authentic fun girls ever. Everybody was such a girl’s girl. One of the highlights was honestly backstage, like while we were rehearsing, you really got to like cheer each other on, you could feel the energy building, it all became so real. So I’m just so grateful to be here as a Swim Search finalist, this is an absolute dream come true.
Next up is our haircare. I love to swim, and whenever I get out of the water, especially being a blonde, it can really dry out my hair. So I always take along my two favorites, the leave in conditioner from Ouai and the K18 hair repair mask. Lifesavers for the beach. And then my little portable yellow brush.
Then this is my favorite scent from Sol de Janeiro, it smells like a vacation. And we’re on a mini vacation, we’re in Miami.
Alright, bikini’s on under this, our bag is ready, let’s go to the beach.