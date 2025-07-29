2025 Swim Search Finalist Jilly Anais Shares Her Top Summer Beauty Tip
Swim Search finalist Jilly Anais loves getting glam for events, like her appearance on the SI Swimsuit Runway for Swim Week, for example. But the model, entrepreneur and cookbook author also enjoys paring things down a bit when she’s just at home being Jilly—particularly during the summer months.
Anais recently shared her summer beauty advice with us, and it definitely bears repeating.
“My biggest summer tip is less is more. It’s too hot for all that product,” Anais said of her approach to makeup during the warmer months. “So I start with some moisturizer and a little concealer, [then go in with] mascara [and] a little bit of contour. Gotta have the lipgloss!”
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Treatment for Hydration + Nourishing Shine, $24 (sephora.com)
In her “get ready with me” video for SI Swimsuit, Anais slicked on a petal pink Summer Fridays lip butter balm, and the product is the perfect light, hydrating pick for your poolside afternoons this summer. The cruelty-free and vegan product is packed with shea and murumuru seed butters that help to soothe dry lips. In addition to the “Pink Sugar” version linked above, the nourishing product is available in a number of other bright colors and yummy scents.
Anais, who is vying for a rookie spot in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, added that one SI Swimsuit model in particular inspired her to put her hat in the ring for this year’s Swim Search: legend Tyra Banks.
“I have always, always, always wanted to apply for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] Swim Search,” Anais stated. “Ever since I saw Tyra Banks on the cover, it was such a dream of mine that I knew I could make a reality. So here’s me manifesting being on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim.”
Cast your vote for the 2025 Swim Search here before polling closes on Thursday, July 31. Audience input—combined with the discretion of the SI Swimsuit editorial team—will play a key role in the outcome in determining who is named a rookie in next year’s issue.