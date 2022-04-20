Sunscreens That Will Have You Walking on Sunshine All Summer Long

The countdown to summer has officially begun and with that comes beach trips and lots of outdoor activities. As you search for the latest swimwear trends and sandals of the season, remember that there is one accessory that looks good on everyone and never goes out of style: sunscreen, of course! The ozone layer is getting thinner and thinner, which means we are more vulnerable to the potency of ultraviolet radiation. So, it’s crucial to stock up and apply daily protection regardless of how long we will be outside.

Even sun worshippers (like myself!) need to adhere to wearing the recommended minimum SPF of 30 for all skin tones. A big misconception when it comes to sunscreen application is that people with darker skin tones don’t need to use SPF. While darker skin has more melanin – which creates a natural barrier from harmful rays — it is in no way fully protected from skin damage. For increased protection, going up to 50 or higher is always better. Before reading anything else on the label, make sure you see the words “broad spectrum.” This means that the product protects against both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB).

With more brands developing their own sun care products, it can feel overwhelming to pick the best protection for your skin. There are chemical sunscreens which absorb the UV rays and change them into a longer wavelength, making the rays less harmful and allowing minimal damage. Then there is sunblock in either physical (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or mineral (preferred for sensitive skin); these sit on the skin to reflect the light away.

And let’s not forget about all the different formulas in creams, gels and sprays. Keep scrolling for a roundup of the best sunscreens and blocks for your face and body.