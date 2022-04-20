Sunscreens That Will Have You Walking on Sunshine All Summer Long
The countdown to summer has officially begun and with that comes beach trips and lots of outdoor activities. As you search for the latest swimwear trends and sandals of the season, remember that there is one accessory that looks good on everyone and never goes out of style: sunscreen, of course! The ozone layer is getting thinner and thinner, which means we are more vulnerable to the potency of ultraviolet radiation. So, it’s crucial to stock up and apply daily protection regardless of how long we will be outside.
Even sun worshippers (like myself!) need to adhere to wearing the recommended minimum SPF of 30 for all skin tones. A big misconception when it comes to sunscreen application is that people with darker skin tones don’t need to use SPF. While darker skin has more melanin – which creates a natural barrier from harmful rays — it is in no way fully protected from skin damage. For increased protection, going up to 50 or higher is always better. Before reading anything else on the label, make sure you see the words “broad spectrum.” This means that the product protects against both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB).
Read More
With more brands developing their own sun care products, it can feel overwhelming to pick the best protection for your skin. There are chemical sunscreens which absorb the UV rays and change them into a longer wavelength, making the rays less harmful and allowing minimal damage. Then there is sunblock in either physical (zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) or mineral (preferred for sensitive skin); these sit on the skin to reflect the light away.
And let’s not forget about all the different formulas in creams, gels and sprays. Keep scrolling for a roundup of the best sunscreens and blocks for your face and body.
Cay Skin
Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 ($14)
SI Swimsuit model, Winnie Harlow launched this company for everyone no matter their skin tone or type. Harlow embraces her Vitiligo skin condition, which has helped inspire her to create “better-for-you” skincare for everyone. In addition to a range of products for the body, Cay Skin also offers a great SPF lip balm. The lip balm has a vanilla and brown sugar flavor that will have you applying it long after the sun goes down.
Shiseido
Urban Environment Fresh-Moisture Sunscreen SPF 42 ($38)
This new formula protects skin from harmful UV rays and pollution and maintains skin’s moisture for 12 hours. Meant to be used on the face, it includes Hyaluronic Acid for dewy, hydrated skin — 365 days a year. Shiseido also has an oil-free version in this Urban Environment product line.
Thrive Causemetics
Sunproof 3-in-1 Invisible Priming Sunscreen SPF 37 ($38)
Free of Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, this product is versatile to be used standalone or as the ideal canvas for makeup application. It’s water-resistant and will have you picture perfect for up to 16 hours.
Bliss
Block Star™ Invisible Daily Sunscreen with SPF 30 ($25)
Perfect for all skin types, this lavender scented, 100% sheer mineral sunscreen for the face blends in effortlessly for daily mineral protection. The universal tint helps to blur pores and imperfections.
SkinCeuticals
Physical UV Defense SPF 30 ($36)
This cosmetically all-physical sunscreen contains 5% transparent zinc oxide and 10% titanium dioxide, two non-irritating active ingredients ideal for use on all skin types. Breakthrough dispersion technology minimizes the “whitening” effect commonly found in other all-physical sunscreens.
SunBum
SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil ($17.99)
Made with nourishing organic coconut oil, this product is formulated to enhance the natural tanning effects while protecting against the harmful UV rays. Certified organic, hypoallergenic and paraben-free, this oil for the body will also spare your hands of mess thanks to its easy-to-use spray.
SuperGoop
Glowscreen Body SPF 40 ($42)
With its subtle shimmer, this broad spectrum SPF 40 body lotion is formulated with light-reflecting minerals that help amplify your natural glow. It’s also fast-absorbing and water- and sweat-resistant making it ideal for daily use.
Neutrogena
Beach Defense® Water + Sun Protection Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($11.49)
A full-body lotion with HELIOPLEX® Technology, this product will give optimal coverage against skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays and remains stable in the sun.
Geologie
Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 30 ($40)
Just as there are kid-specific brands, this is for the men. This direct-to-consumer brand, which just secured $5 million from Liquidity Group to expand its offerings, puts the focus on male skincare. The oil-free and fragrance-free SPF is lightweight and combines mineral and physical sunscreens for maximum protection.