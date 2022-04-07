Spring 2022 Sandal Guide Perfect For Day to Night
There’s something about spring that always puts a little extra pep in our step. Sure, it’s the warmer weather and longer days, but it’s also the fact that we can finally put away our winter coats, boots and chunky socks. It’s time for poolside hangs, al fresco dining and more activities outside. A change in season also means we can shop the looks that were previewed months prior at Fashion Weeks around the world.
Buying for every new trend that hits the market is unrealistic, which makes a pair of shoes the perfect purchase to revamp your wardrobe. And sandals are extremely versatile. Swap out a pair of flats for a strappy heel and your same look can go from casual to dressy. With a fresh pedicure and tanned legs, these are the sandal trends that will take you from day to night all season long.
Jellies
Waterproof and chic, jelly sandals have made the ultimate return. Great for a quick errand or to hit the beach; gone are the days of wearing an unflattering flip-flop. From left to right: Steve Madden ($49.95), Vince Camuto ($49.99), Stuart Weitzman ($125).
Sporty
This tried-and-true sandal is meant for a person with an on-the-go lifestyle, especially because the Velcro straps keep your feet locked in. From left to right: Teva $60, Moschino ($290), Loeffler Randall ($195).
Block Heel
Comfort is key when shopping for sandals, which is why a block heel is great for so many occasions. A bit dressier than a flat but not a full-blown stiletto, these can be worn any hour of the day. You can find this style heel with braided, woven or with ties. From left to right: Dolce Vita ($100), Fisher ($59.99), Reformation ($198).
Bold Colors
Neutrals are not just for earth tones anymore. With color-blocking more popular than ever, a pink shoe can just as easily be worn with greens or blues as yellow can go with orange or purple. From left to right: Lulus ($39), March Fischer ($89), Alexandre Birman ($525).
Vinyl
The barely-there look of these sandals gives the illusion that the wearer is barefoot. The PVC style is great for any outfit as the neutrality of the clear plastic allows the focus to be on the clothing. From left to right: Schutz ($118), Stuart Weitzman ($450), Salvotore Ferragamo ($706).
Architectural Heel
Thicker than a stiletto but not quite a block heel, this style is great for a more elevated look. From left to right: Sam Edelman ($150), Raye ($158), Anthropologie ($160).
Metallic
With wedding season upon us, there needs to be at least one dressier option in your closet ready for a celebration, which is why a metallic heel is your best bet year after year. From left to right: Seychelles ($129), Steve Madden ($109.95), Jimmy Choo ($950).
Crystals
Jewels are a perfect addition to any sandal whether you want to add some pizzazz to a day slide or need bling for a nighttime soiree. From left to right: Staud ($395), Dolce Vita ($69.90), Schutz ($148).
