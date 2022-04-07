Spring 2022 Sandal Guide Perfect For Day to Night

There’s something about spring that always puts a little extra pep in our step. Sure, it’s the warmer weather and longer days, but it’s also the fact that we can finally put away our winter coats, boots and chunky socks. It’s time for poolside hangs, al fresco dining and more activities outside. A change in season also means we can shop the looks that were previewed months prior at Fashion Weeks around the world.

Buying for every new trend that hits the market is unrealistic, which makes a pair of shoes the perfect purchase to revamp your wardrobe. And sandals are extremely versatile. Swap out a pair of flats for a strappy heel and your same look can go from casual to dressy. With a fresh pedicure and tanned legs, these are the sandal trends that will take you from day to night all season long.

