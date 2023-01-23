Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Top 4 Favorite Athleisure Brands of All Time

Paige Spiranac. David Becker/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac has an amazingly sporty style both on and off the golf course.

We recently chatted with the 29-year-old about her new subscription-only website, “OnlyPaige,” her experience modeling for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue and more. The queen of cute and casual outfits on the green, Spiranac also divulged a few of her favorite athleisure brands.

“I’m always trying to search for new fun outfits because that’s a big part of my golf videos, is finding an interesting outfit that I can wear that can start a conversation,” she states.

Below are Spiranac’s go-to brands for athletic apparel, along with SI Swimsuit-approved picks for outfits that we recommend from each.

1. Lululemon

“Lululemon, of course, is always a go-to,” Spiranac shares.

Whether you’re lounging around or hitting the gym, the ever-popular brand makes great sets and mix-and-match pieces for just about any casual occasion.

Available in eight neutral colors between sizes XS and XXL, this sweatshirt is designed to be roomy. Best of all, it’s made of a breathable cotton blend.

Available in black and gray, these joggers are made of a stretchy cotton and fleece blend that will keep you cozy, warm and stylish at the same time.

2. Carbon38

“I shop at Carbon38 a lot,” Spiranac says. “They have all of these brands there and it's really cool because you can mix and match.”

This brand promises high-performance activewear in a variety of styles. Plus, Carbon38’s bundled outfits make shopping an absolute breeze.

This bundle includes an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, high-rise leggings and a scoop-neck bra tank. You’ll save money by purchasing all three together and can mix and match from an assortment of different colors.

3. Alo Yoga

“Alo Yoga has always been a good one... I'm just always trying to find new and different things,” Spiranac states of her taste in activewear.

This athleisure brand has been worn by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, so what better endorsement do you need?

With a cropped fit and a sweetheart neckline, this French terry top comes in four colors and can be paired with the matching ruched pants ($118) or mixed up with different bottoms.

There’s a reason these velvety-soft leggings are beloved by models and celebrities alike. They’re universally flattering and with moisture-wicking fabric, you’ll look great and feel comfortable whether you’re going to yoga or brunch.

4. Amazon

“Amazon is a really great go-to,” Spiranac says of the e-commerce powerhouse.

You can find just about anything on Amazon, and that includes cute athleisure sets.

This two-piece set is composed of nylon and spandex, so it’s super stretchy and moves with your body. It also features ribbed detailing and comes in more than two dozen different colors.