Paige Spiranac Is Positively Glowing in Classic All-White Mini Skirt Look
We’re starting to think Paige Spiranac knows a multi-million-dollar secret about how to get grass stains out of white clothes—well, that or she’s magic. Either way, we want to know!
The self-proclaimed “OG Insta golf girl” and SI Swimsuit Legend dropped a new photo set on Instagram this week after a recent golf outing. The snapshots showed Spiranac looking absolutely angelic in an all-white, golf-ready outfit.
Yes, you read that correctly: somehow, “all-white” and “golf-ready” can be in the same sentence when we’re talking about Spiranac.
In the six-photo carousel, the former professional golfer posed on the course wearing a pristine two-piece white set, including a cropped, high-neck compression tank and a matching tennis-style mini skirt from Alo—a brand she recently swore by for both comfort and function. She even included the brand in a roundup she posted on TikTok about the best bras to wear while practicing your golf swing.
With her blonde tresses pulled up into a high ponytail, Spiranac accessorized the otherwise monochromatic look with a pastel pink golf glove and a cream-colored scrunchie. Overall, the final outfit was equal parts simple, sultry and chic.
Still, the most stunning part of this entire luxe-looking ensemble was what wasn’t there: once again, we’re asking how she managed to wear white for an outdoor activity and not get grass stains?!
“❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Leyna Bloom wrote in Spiranac’s Instagram comment section.
“Perfection 🤍,” Brandy Ledford exclaimed.
“Looking good as always Paige! ❤️👏,” one commenter added.
“That was so cool to see you in Happy Gilmore 2 you were great do you think you’ll do more acting,” another fan asked.
And that’s a wonderful question, as the content creator has been appearing in front of the camera more and more this year.
As the above commenter noted, Spiranac had a brief cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, where she interacted directly with Adam Sandler to the delight of her fans. She has also been working with Grass League throughout 2025, where she has done several engaging interviews and fun social media posts for the brand.
Most recently, Grass League posted several clips of Spiranac interviewing golfers Kevin Lucas and Matt Ryan before a game, wherein she asked them questions about their swing style, as well as how they began working with the league.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what Spiranac gets up to next, but—in the meantime—we humbly ask that she please share her magic laundry secrets because yes, we’re still thinking about that.