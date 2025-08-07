Paige Spiranac Shares the One Social Media Rule She Learned From Her Past Marriage
Paige Spiranac has one very important rule she follows when it comes to her relationships, and she recently opened up about the reason why.
“I got married young, and when it didn’t work out, I decided that I was never, ever, ever, ever going to share my personal life online ever again,” the popular golf content creator and SI Swimsuit Legend said in an Instagram story on Tuesday, per The New York Post.
The 32-year-old was previously married to Steven Tinoco for roughly four years before confirming their split on Instagram back in 2022. At the time, she stated, “I am no longer married, and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”
Spiranac noted that her decision not to share her relationships on social media stemmed from her endeavors in the spotlight. The former professional golfer has amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram and 1 million on X to date, and she wants to be intentional about the things she keeps private.
“[I] just really made up my mind that I was never going to publicly talk about that side of my life, friends or family [...]” The model continued, adding, “I am so vulnerable online, and I share so much about myself, I’m very open and honest, that I want to keep a little part of something to me.”
Spiranac also disclosed that she still gets “horrible and harassing” messages regarding her previous marriage, and her privacy with any future relationships is a precautionary measure. “This is just to protect my sanity, and I just never want to go through that again,” she explained. “Because if you never put anything online, you never owe anyone an explanation.”
The athlete—who recently told SI Swimsuit all about her cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2—is well aware of the harmful backlash that comes with a life in the spotlight. Before her time on the big screen, she revealed to the magazine during her 2018 feature in the fold that she had dealt with cyberbullying throughout her professional career.
“With social media, I’m lucky because I have so many great followers and so many great people who support me on this journey, but in return, I also have a lot of people who are just hateful, hateful people,” the model shared from the set. “People, I think, think that words don’t mean anything. But words cut deep.”