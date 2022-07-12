SI Swimsuit’s Editor in Chief’s Picks of Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive

We travel the globe to create the Swimsuit Issue every year, which includes countless flights and beach days. We’re always on the hunt for big discounts and this Prime Day we’re focusing on beachwear, travel must-haves, and essential beauty deals. These are some of our favorite items for having fun in the sun and looking your best while you’re at it.

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off July 12 and will end tomorrow evening. It’s time to jump on the deals and sales across every major category on Amazon.

Perfect for cooling yourself off when you’ve had a little too much sun and small enough to fit in your pocket and take on the go.

Established in Brazil in 1962, Havaianas are the classic beach shoe. Everyone needs a pair of rubber sandals made for getting wet.

Kaftans are great to keep the sun off your skin and keep you looking chic. We love the cut of this silky versatile cover-up.

This multi-purpose cover-up will work great at the beach or out to lunch. It comes in several prints and colors, too.

A classic, stylish one-piece swimsuit with a flattering cut? Yes, please. This suit is the perfect addition to your summer swimwear.

Everyone needs an insulated wine glass for on-the-go summer adventures and picnics. Score this great Corkcicle tumbler, now 20% off.

This one piece offers a flattering silhouette for several body types and comes in over 30 colors to choose from.

We love a straw visor, and this is too good of a deal to pass up.

Can you ever have too many sunnies? We don’t think so. These vintage shades are great, plus they’ll keep your eyes safe in the sun.

The No. 1 item on our beach day packing list is a bag to fit all of your things in. This large straw tote bag is handmade and the perfect accessory.

For the days that you have slightly more things to bring with you to the beach, this large tote is perfect. Whether you’re toting kid toys or beauty supplies for your own photo shoot, this bag should fit the bill.

The quintessential summertime picnic blanket. If you don’t already own one, you need one. If you already own one, you need another color.

This large and magical beach blanket is waterproof and sandproof. Need I say more?

Mosquitos can be the ultimate vibe killer. Keep them at bay and ditch the deet with this mosquito repeller.

Never have your phone die at the beach again with this power bank. Honestly, this power bank is a must-have wherever you go whether it’s a beach day, travel day or just on hand for any emergency.

Remember these great photos of Alyssa Miller in Australia in 2013 on a pool float? That could be you, but on this large unicorn floatie.

For the ultimate relaxation, this pool lounge has you covered.

Long days at the beach or pool can not only be hard on your skin, but also your hair. Smooth out the frizz with this conditioning spray.

Save over 20% on a fan-favorite yard game that takes Frisbee to the next level.

Bring a sliver of vacation life home with this quilted hammock.

This hammock has a boho vibe that is fit for Tulum and will be the cutest addition to your backyard or patio.

A diamond tennis bracelet is the perfect accessory in every situation. Save nearly $400 with this Prime Day deal on this classic, quality bracelet.

This gold paperclip chain bracelet will complement nearly any outfit. This is a wardrobe staple.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment ($7.97, originally $9.99)

This dark circle concealer is a game-changer and lifesaver. It’s like an instant face freshener.

This magical invention wipes off sticky sand.

We all know a waterproof mascara is crucial to any beach day, and this one from Maybelline is a staple in my beach bag.

Long days in the sun can wear you out, but CELSIUS keeps us energized and hydrated. Save today on this 12-pack.

OUAI products are all-around amazing and leave you skin feeling the softest it ever has. Snag this hand soap and lotion for your guest room.

This OUAI complete set for your hair will bring those locks back to life. Trust us, you need to try it.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is a cult favorite around here. It’s the perfect lip set that just enhances your natural color.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.