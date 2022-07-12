SI Swimsuit’s Editor in Chief’s Picks of Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
We travel the globe to create the Swimsuit Issue every year, which includes countless flights and beach days. We’re always on the hunt for big discounts and this Prime Day we’re focusing on beachwear, travel must-haves, and essential beauty deals. These are some of our favorite items for having fun in the sun and looking your best while you’re at it.
Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off July 12 and will end tomorrow evening. It’s time to jump on the deals and sales across every major category on Amazon.
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan, 3 IN 1 Hand Fan ($15.99, originally $24.99)
Perfect for cooling yourself off when you’ve had a little too much sun and small enough to fit in your pocket and take on the go.
Havaianas Women’s Slim Flip Flop Sandals ($13.77 originally $26.00)
Established in Brazil in 1962, Havaianas are the classic beach shoe. Everyone needs a pair of rubber sandals made for getting wet.
Bsubseach Women Solid Color Beach Kaftan Cover up ($23.93, originally $29.91)
Kaftans are great to keep the sun off your skin and keep you looking chic. We love the cut of this silky versatile cover-up.
Dokotoo Womens 2022 Fashion Summer Print Kimono Casual Cardigans Cover ups ($26.96, originally $31.99)
This multi-purpose cover-up will work great at the beach or out to lunch. It comes in several prints and colors, too.
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit ($22.40, originally $32.99)
A classic, stylish one-piece swimsuit with a flattering cut? Yes, please. This suit is the perfect addition to your summer swimwear.
Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler with Lid ($22.36, originally $27.95)
Everyone needs an insulated wine glass for on-the-go summer adventures and picnics. Score this great Corkcicle tumbler, now 20% off.
Island Goddess Rouched Body Mio One Piece Swimsuit ($76, originally $83)
This one piece offers a flattering silhouette for several body types and comes in over 30 colors to choose from.
Straw Visor Hats for Women ($12.27, originally $25.99)
We love a straw visor, and this is too good of a deal to pass up.
SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses for Women & Men ($12.78m originally $24.99)
Can you ever have too many sunnies? We don’t think so. These vintage shades are great, plus they’ll keep your eyes safe in the sun.
YXILEE Handmade Large Straw Tote Bag ($28.79, originally $35.99)
The No. 1 item on our beach day packing list is a bag to fit all of your things in. This large straw tote bag is handmade and the perfect accessory.
Foundry by Fit + Fresh All The Things Bag ($25.49, originally $39.99)
For the days that you have slightly more things to bring with you to the beach, this large tote is perfect. Whether you’re toting kid toys or beauty supplies for your own photo shoot, this bag should fit the bill.
Authentic Mexican Blanket ($17.39, originally $40.00)-
The quintessential summertime picnic blanket. If you don’t already own one, you need one. If you already own one, you need another color.
Lamivia Picnic Blankets Beach Blanket ($24.79, originally $30.99)
This large and magical beach blanket is waterproof and sandproof. Need I say more?
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller ($19.98, originally $26.50)
Mosquitos can be the ultimate vibe killer. Keep them at bay and ditch the deet with this mosquito repeller.
mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank - 20,000 mAh Large Internal Battery ($39.99, was $59.99)
Never have your phone die at the beach again with this power bank. Honestly, this power bank is a must-have wherever you go whether it’s a beach day, travel day or just on hand for any emergency.
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float Floatie ($29.59, originally $36.99)
Remember these great photos of Alyssa Miller in Australia in 2013 on a pool float? That could be you, but on this large unicorn floatie.
Parentswell Inflatable Pool Float Lounge ($31.99, originally $39.99)
For the ultimate relaxation, this pool lounge has you covered.
Sun Bum Revitalizing 3 in 1 Leave-In Conditioner Spray Detangler ($13.49, originally $14.99)
Long days at the beach or pool can not only be hard on your skin, but also your hair. Smooth out the frizz with this conditioning spray.
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game ($38.90, originally $49.99)
Save over 20% on a fan-favorite yard game that takes Frisbee to the next level.
Lazy Daze Hammocks 12FT Quilted Fabric Double Hammock with Pillow ($59.91, originally $74.89
Bring a sliver of vacation life home with this quilted hammock.
Leize Hammock Hanging Swing Double Boho Brazilian Macrame Fringe Max ($41.99, originally $59.99)
This hammock has a boho vibe that is fit for Tulum and will be the cutest addition to your backyard or patio.
Diamond Tennis Bracelet 1-1 1/3 carat | 14K ($1,575.99, originally $1,969.99)
A diamond tennis bracelet is the perfect accessory in every situation. Save nearly $400 with this Prime Day deal on this classic, quality bracelet.
14K Solid Gold 4MM Paperclip Chain Bracelet ($215.99, originally $269.99)
This gold paperclip chain bracelet will complement nearly any outfit. This is a wardrobe staple.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment ($7.97, originally $9.99)
This dark circle concealer is a game-changer and lifesaver. It’s like an instant face freshener.
SHAKALO SANDSCREEN Sand Removal Bag ($19.99, originally $24.99)
This magical invention wipes off sticky sand.
Maybelline New York Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup ($8.98, originally $12.99)
We all know a waterproof mascara is crucial to any beach day, and this one from Maybelline is a staple in my beach bag.
CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink 12 Fl Oz, Sparkling Orange (Pack of 12) ($12.94, originally $20)
Long days in the sun can wear you out, but CELSIUS keeps us energized and hydrated. Save today on this 12-pack.
OUAI Hand Wash and Hand Lotion ($51.20, originally $64)
OUAI products are all-around amazing and leave you skin feeling the softest it ever has. Snag this hand soap and lotion for your guest room.
OUAI Thick Treatment Masque Full Size + Thick Shampoo + Thick Conditioner ($78.40, originally $98)
This OUAI complete set for your hair will bring those locks back to life. Trust us, you need to try it.
Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit- Lip Liner, Lipstick, and Lip Gloss ($89.99, originally $139)
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is a cult favorite around here. It’s the perfect lip set that just enhances your natural color.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.