XANDRA, Olivia Dunne and Ellie Thumann Are Huge Fans of This Fashion-Related Trend
When it comes to hobbies that require a cute new outfit (think tennis, skiing, snowboarding or horseback riding), SI Swimsuit models Olivia Dunne, Ellie Thumann and XANDRA are all on board. When asked whether they would “sink” or “swim” starting a new hobby just for the outfit, the three women were easily on team “swim.”
“Oh my God, yeah, like tennis, are you kidding me?” XANDRA declared while playing the lighthearted game during Swim Week in May. “See me this summer, I can barely use a f------ tennis racket, but I will be wearing those tennis outfits like popping off.”
“Swim, big on that,” Thumann concurred with a grin, while Dunne also agreed by holding up her “swim” paddle.
However, not everyone was on the same page, as Katie Austin and Jasmine Sanders both voted against the trend. While the five-time brand star declared she’s “too busy,” the 2020 cover model admitted that while she’s engaged in the trend previously, she’s not a fan of doing something just for the aesthetic.
“I gotta say yes because I’m guilty of doing it,” Sanders stated. “ ... But no ‘cause it’s lame if you’re not honest. Let’s be real with the content.”
During the game of “Sink or Swim,” Nicole Williams English and Ali Truwit gave their two cents on topics like whether or not they’re fans of phrases like “it’s giving” or the concept of romanticizing their lives. Entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel and 2025 Swim Search winner Tunde Oyeneyin also played along, both turning their paddles to “swim” regarding sending voice texts and memos.
“I love to give a voice memo and give a voice text, not that I know the difference, I think they’re the same thing,” Frankel quipped.