Get a Head Start on Your Labor Day Look With These SI Swim Poolside Photos
There are 10 days until Labor Day weekend in the United States, where (if weather permits), folks around the country will gather poolside for one of the last dips of the season.
So whether you’re breaking out summer’s last swimwear look or you simply want to relive some of our favorites, check out these great shots from the SI Swimsuit archives for inspiration.
Kelsey Merritt
Eternally stylish and making a raving comeback this season, polka dots have been a well-loved print throughout the warm weather months. Kelsey Merritt repped the pattern before its revival, trying on this black and white Tacoola number while shooting in Hollywood, Fla.
Brianna LaPaglia
Across the country, Brianna Lapaglia took a dip in La Quinta, Calif., during her inaugural feature with the brand. For her digital cover shoot back in January 2025, the Massachusetts native ditched the snow for the Coachella Valley heat, matching the teal blue waters with a Sommer Swim bikini.
Christen Goff
Christen Goff (while pregnant with her daughter, Romy) took some quality rest and relaxation time in Jamaica for her fifth year with the brand. Her SAME striped one-piece suit effortlessly matched the cushioned chair she posed on, resulting in this dynamic shot from photographer Yu Tsai.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen returned to the fold in stride for her 2024 cover shoot in Los Angeles. After photographing with SI Swimsuit every year from 2010 to 2017, the brand staple was a pro in her latest stint with the team, as she donned a plunging black suit in front of a crystal clear pool.
Maggie Rawlins
Maggie Rawlins channeled one of our favorite trend predictions—animal print—during her debut shoot in the fold back in 2021 and repped the look flawlessly. Combining a scoop-neck zebra print suit from Indah with chained gold jewelry, the rookie embodied ultimate “Cool Girl” energy in Hollywood, Fla.
Camille Kostek
This contrasting striped number from Staud is edgy, bold and naturally makes a statement. In Portugal, Camille Kostek rocked the triangle string suit in a bubbling hot tub as her blonde hair held a beachy wave. The same year this striking shot was captured, the model was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend.
Salma Hayek Pinault
In the image that graced the front page of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, Salma Hayek Pinault rocked this sparkly olive suit from Johanna Ortiz, as she knelt in a multi-colored tile pool. We can’t get enough of the dainty accessories in this frame—all from Jacquie Aiche—that are perfect to spice up any look.