The One Item Alessandra Ambrosio Won’t Travel Without

The supermodel likes to relax on the way to an action-fueled vacation.

Alessandra Ambrosio is one of the most sought after models in the fashion industry. It’s hardly surprising to hear that she would have racked up a few frequent flyer miles over the years. Her destination of choice? The beach. Of course, that's also not surprising considering the Brazilian model grew up by the beach and even launched her own swimwear line GAL Floripa. Recently we chatted with Ambrosio, fresh off a stay at the Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa in Mexico, to find out what she looks for in a getaway.

What do you look for in a luxury vacation?

“I like places that make me feel like a home away from home, and they for sure need to have great activities, like beach tennis, volleyball, jet skiing or paddle boarding as I like to stay active while on vacation.”

What’s your ideal beach getaway?

“It is all about relaxation for me. I love to wake up and jump in the ocean, take an afternoon nap by the water, and feel the breeze and the sounds of the ocean, and there is nothing better than spending time with your loved ones on the beach and watching the sunset.”

What do you pack for a beach getaway?

“Swimsuit, sunblock, a great book, straw hat, and my family and friends.”

What’s something you always have in your carry-on?

“My pillow that always travels with me.”

What’s the secret to making vacationing with kids easy and enjoyable?

“Having a lot of activities scheduled. It is so much easier when we are playing games together.”

Aside from your family, who do you like to vacation with and why?

“I love going on vacations with my close friends. We always have the best time. Also, I go back to Brazil to spend the holidays with my family every year.”

What did you enjoy most about your experience in Cancun?

“Besides being in paradise, I enjoyed staying at Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa as it has lots of fun lively activities like paddleboarding and yummy Mexican food. I loved their fajitas. We did a fun fashion show with talented Hispanic designers including Victor y Jesse, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and Gustavo Pucheta, and danced the night away.”

