Cindy Kimberly Captures Summer Romance in Multiple Swimsuit Looks
Cindy Kimberly is throwing it back to 2018 with her latest trio of Instagram snaps, and fans are very much here for it.
In a post from Sunday night, simply captioned, “summers meant for loving and leaving,” the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the magazine in 2022—dropped three archival swimwear looks that are just as gorgeous seven years later.
“the nostalgia !!!” One commenter gushed.
“omg okay archives 😍,” another user penned.
“these were always my favorites !!😍😍😍,” a fan exclaimed.
“Omg i remember these tbbb😍🔥🌞,” another commenter reminisced.
In Kimberly’s cover slide, the model and LOBA founder sported a strapless one-piece marigold suit while lying down on a floral print couch. In contrast to her second slide, where Kimberly was lounging in front of a scenic coastal backdrop. While the cover image taps into a retro aesthetic, slide two embodied more of a ’European Summer’ energy that is still fitting to date. As for the post’s third frame, the model indulged in an ice cream cone on a city street while wearing a floral knotted bandeau top.
“I am 100% living slide 2 right now 😂 fkn love you,” Sara Bahbah—Kimberly’s photographer for her original photo shoot—wrote in her comments. The model recently reunited with the creative for a segment on Bahbah’s YouTube series Can I Come In?
In the 28-minute interview, Kimberly delved into “survival, shame, perfectionism and reclaiming softness,” the episode’s description read, “the cost of being seen but never truly known, and what it takes to finally stop performing and come home to yourself.”
As for the multi-faceted Amsterdam native, she vulnerably reflected on her career in the spotlight, which skyrocketed after an Instagram post by Justin Bieber back in 2015. At the time, Kimberly was just a teenager.
“I used to spend a lot of time wishing and hoping for people to see me how I view myself, and I think I’ve let go of that need to be seen as I am,” Kimberly explained. “I’ve accepted that people will just see me as they are. Rather than as I try to present myself, and I’m the only person that will ever truly know the way that I am or think.”
Bahbah commended her friend’s strength on her own Instagram page with a 42-second promotional video for the episode, reading, “My sister, my bestie, you have survived more than most will ever know [...] I’m so proud of you.”