The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas Is Dripping With Comfort and Class

The spacious resort is as pristine as it is inviting.

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. USVI St. Thomas was our sixth stop of the year, and we couldn’t have been more entranced by the beauty of the island and its people. In St. Thomas we worked with photographer Laretta Houston, and with SI Swimsuit models and WNBA players Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper, Didi Richards and Nneka Ogwumike, and stayed at the always classy Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

The hotel is located over Great Bay featuring endless views of glittering water and sparkling sand. Following a $100 million renovation, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas features infinite luxury and amenities at your fingertips. Dive into the remodeled infinity pool or the new, family-friendly pool with a slide or hop on the 65-foot luxury catamaran for private excursions. The Ritz-Carlton has endless opportunities for intentional relaxation or play.

Insider tip: The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas grants access to four restaurants including the new Alloro, which showcases Sicilian cuisine.

If you are considering a trip to St. Thomas, look no further than The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas.

Lady Lynsey The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas' own luxury catamaran. The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

FAQ

Where is The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas?

The resort is at the eastern tip of the island overlooking Great Bay and Turquoise Bay.

How do I get to The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas?

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines all offer direct flights to St. Thomas. As a United States territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport for U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland.

How far is the hotel from the airport?

The Cyril E. King International Airport is approximately 30 to 45 minutes away from the hotel. From the airport, take Route 30 East toward Red Hook.

Beach Dining at The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

Every guest room features:

Sea-view balcony or terrace

Frette linens

55-inch LED TV

Coffeemaker

Your Private Suite at The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

Private Ocean Views at The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

What activities are provided through the property?

Daily fitness classes including yoga, cardio blast, water ai chi and property walks from 7 to 9 a.m.

Daily rum tasting including locally produced rums infused with mango, pineapple, lemon-lime, passion fruit, coconut.

Daily use of nonmotorized watersports including Hobie Cats, paddleboards and kayaks. Please note there is a cost for instruction on Hobie Cats.

Snorkel gear with instructions to nearby coral reef (the reef is located right in front of the property).

Use of tennis courts, including rackets and balls.

Resort garden tours: Guests can enjoy a tour of our gardens to learn more from our experienced garden tour guide.

Private Beach at The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas

What amenities are included?

Four restaurants

Fitness center

Ritz Kids activities

Tennis courts

Aquatic center with snorkeling, Hobie Cats and paddleboards

65-foot luxury catamaran for private excursions

Infinity pool

Family pool with slide and splash pads

What restaurants are on the property? Is there a signature dish/drink at the property’s restaurant(s)?

ALLORO

Alloro brings refined Sicilian cuisine to St. Thomas by way of fresh pasta, local seafood and handcrafted cocktails.

COCONUT COVE

A day and evening destination for sun worshippers, this beachfront restaurant offers a menu focused on St. Thomas specialties and tropical cocktails. Select evenings feature live music.

SAILS

Steps from the pool and ocean, this casual restaurant showcases freshly made cocktails, crisp salads, burgers and other light fare. Watch fishermen bring in the daily catch on select evenings.

BLEUWATER

With spectacular views of Great Bay, this elegant restaurant offers daily breakfast à la carte and a buffet with a selection of fresh fruit, special-made omelets, home-baked pastries and more.

SOUTHWIND

This upscale market offers fresh pastries and cakes, Italian paninis, healthy salads, smoothies, gelato, Illy coffee and a curated selection of food-inspired products.

Why should travelers stay at The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas? Tell us why you are special!

