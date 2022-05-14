Barbados, Fairmont Royal Pavilion Is Setting the New Standard for Luxury in the Caribbean

Life really could be this simple in Barbados at Fairmont Royal Pavilion. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Wake up to a drink as colorful and inspiring as your private ocean view. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. Barbados was our second stop of the year, and we were enchanted. In Barbados we worked with photographer Ben Watts and with SI Swimsuit models Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke.

The Fairmont Royal Pavilion is primely located on the Platinum Coast of Barbados, the Fairmont Royal Pavilion has retained a sense of serene seclusion with a unique beachfront position unlike any other resort on the island. After a recent multimillion-dollar renovation, every single one of their 72 rooms and suites offers miraculous views of the ocean. The award-winning hotel (British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2020, Tripadvisor Award for Excellence ’17 and AAA Four Diamond Award ’17) offers complimentary swimming with turtles, English afternoon tea and access to their open-air atrium and gardens.

Insider tip: Enjoy a magnificent dinner at their signature fine dining Palm Terrace Restaurant, built along the beach.

If you are considering a trip to Barbados, the Fairmont Royal Pavilion is the best place to relax and restore.

Every room has ocean views at Fairmont Royal Pavilion Barbados. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Letting go is easy in a place like this. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

FAQ

Where is Fairmont Royal Pavilion?

Fairmont Royal Pavilion is located on the Platinum Coast of Barbados.

How do I get to Fairmont Royal Pavilion?

The closest airport to Fairmont Royal Pavilion is Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI). Barbados is serviced by American Airlines, Air Canada, Air Antilles, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Condor Airlines, JetBlue, LIAT, Thomas Cook, Virgin Atlantic and Westjet.

How far is the hotel from the airport?

Fairmont Royal Pavilion is located 40 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI).

A multimillion-dollar renovation at Fairmont Royal Pavilion has dramatically changed the hotel’s guest rooms and raised the bar for luxury hospitality in Barbados. In November 2017 the restoration, designed to significantly enhance the facilities of the Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados was completed with the unveiling of newly restored guest rooms—all of which are directly beachfront.

Stretch out on your king size bed and feel the breeze from the ocean. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

All of our 72 newly renovated beachfront suites and oceanfront rooms offer unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea. Our three-bedroom villa is surrounded by lush tropical gardens and offers garden views from the bedrooms and ocean views from two terraces.

The best sleep of your life is almost a given in a room like this with a view like that. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

What activities are provided through the property?

Swimming with turtles: Enjoy swimming and snorkeling, up close and personal, with the charming sea turtles in their natural habitat—the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Garden tour: Become acquainted with the lush tropical greenery, landscaped by architect Fernando Tabora, featuring open-air atriums and pathways that are flower-covered. Among the diverse greenery are a plethora of fruit and palm trees, as well as numerous flowering plants.

High tea: A slice of Great Britain by the beach, this centuries-old daily tradition includes a variety of teas, freshly baked scones and a delectable array of mouthwatering delights.

We also offer yoga, access to our tennis courts, a full range of nonmotorized water-sports equipment, access to our state-of-the-art fitness center, spa treatments and dinner directly on the beach.

Your very own villa suite is your home away from home you wish wasn't so far from home. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Inside your new home away from home. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The Villa Suite at Fairmont Royal Pavilion Barbados. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

What restaurants are on the property? Is there a signature dish/drink at the property’s restaurant (s)?

The Palm Terrace Restaurant is a fine-dining experience presenting live-fired meats and local fish, expertly prepared in our Josper oven! The new menu pays special homage to indigenous, seasonal and sustainably sourced ingredients. Its innovative dishes will satisfy the most discerning of palates.

The vastness of the ocean is your backdrop for every meal. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Taboras offers an open-kitchen concept and expansive bar. Conveniently located by the pool, Taboras is the ideal rendezvous spot for a romantic lunch or to meet with friends and enjoy exceptional Caribbean cuisine and nightly live-music performances in a relaxed setting with breathtaking views of the azure sea. Featuring an authentically local architecture with detailed arches that create a welcome canopy, Taboras is simply a refreshing oasis in the midst of tropical beauty.

Taste the salt of the sea in the air from your table at Fairmont Royal Pavilion. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Fairmont Royal Pavilion offers a fine in-room dining experience in the comfort and convenience of your guestroom. Enjoy delectable food as you bask in the delights of your oceanfront luxury balcony or beachfront private patio deck. Our experienced culinary team has developed an innovative in-room dining and wine menu with creative selections served by one of our in-room dining specialists.

Blue on blue at the Fairmont Royal Pavilion. Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Why should travelers stay at Fairmont Royal Pavilion? Tell us why you are special!

Classy and vibrant in the standard at Fairmont Royal Pavilion. Fairmont Royal Pavilion