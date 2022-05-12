Barbados, O2 Beach Club & Spa Elevates All-Inclusive to a Whole New Level

Take advantage of everything the all-inclusive club and spa has to offer.

The O2 Beach Club & Spa is modern and chic elevating what it is to be an all-inclusive resort. O2 Beach Club & Spa

Insider tip: Save up to 50% off an all-inclusive stay at O2 Beach Club & Spa, including complimentary airport transfers, $75 spa credit per person, complimentary mini bar, complimentary beach bag and unlimited golf. Book by June 30, 2022, for travel through December 15, 2022. Rates start from $799 USD for a luxury ocean-view suite for two people. Use code: SI22 when booking.

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. Barbados was our second stop of the year, and we were mesmerized. In Barbados we worked with photographer Ben Watts and with SI Swimsuit models Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, Christen Harper, and Georgina Burke and stayed at the exceptional O2 Beach Club & Spa.

Located on the south coast of Barbados, with easy accessibility to incredible local shopping, restaurants and tours, O2 is an à la carte luxury all-exclusive boutique resort meaning it offers exceptional gourmet dining, rather than the buffets most other resorts have. Its recently opened Acqua Spa is the best new spa in the Caribbean, featuring the only hammam treatment room on the island of Barbados with breathtaking ocean views from its eighth-floor location.

The O2 Beach Club & Spa is filled with sleek pools like this one. O2 Beach Club & Spa

The O2 Beach Club & Spa's private beach is calling you! O2 Beach Club & Spa

FAQ

Where is O2 Beach Club & Spa?

O2 Beach Club & Spa is located in Saint Lawrence Gap on the fabulous south coast of Barbados.

How do I get to O2 Beach Club & Spa?

There are direct flights from a variety of major U.S. airports including EWR, JFK, CLT, MIA, BOS and more. Upon request, O2 Beach Club & Spa can arrange transportation to and from the airport.

How far is the hotel from the airport?

O2 Beach Club & Spa is located just 15 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI).

Views from your future room at O2 Beach Club & Spa in Barbados. O2 Beach Club & Spa

After months of transforming the previous Ocean Two Resort & Residences and expanding the property with 42 new ocean-view and ocean-front suites, the new resort has been aptly named “O2” as a nod to the symbol of oxygen, the element as natural and life-essential as the act of breathing. This new resort opened in November 2021.

Imagine your morning coffee on the patio while dipping your toes in the pool. O2 Beach Club & Spa

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

O2 Beach Club & Spa has 130 luxurious rooms and suites in three distinct “Collections”: Club, Luxury and Concierge.

Elegance and modern combine creating luxurious living quarters in every room (and bathroom). O2 Beach Club & Spa

What activities are provided through the property?

The all-inclusive experience includes complimentary nonmotorized watersports, complimentary golf and a full activities program. Additionally, the resort enlists the help of a Local Experience Ambassador who oversees setting up special “how-to” experiences for guests. These daily signature “how-to” classes feature engaging topics such as how to prepare local recipes, how to play the steel pan drum, and how to play dominoes like a local, for guests to return from their travels with new skills and an authentic taste of island culture. Additionally, the resort’s stunning new Acqua Spa features the only hammam treatment room on the island of Barbados and breathtaking ocean views from its eighth-floor location. Acqua’s signature treatments are inspired by healing through water. Guests can experience personalized wellness journeys, and all treatments offered at Acqua utilize seaweed-infused oSea products. Note: Acqua Spa’s services are not included in the all-inclusive offering.

Sipping on your favorite cocktail at the O2 Beach Club & Spa. O2 Beach Club & Spa

Does the property work with any outside tour companies?

Yes, ​​O2 Beach Club & Spa works closely with local tour companies in coordinating island tours for guests to enjoy.

Dive in, float, tread, or swim in this curvy chic pool. O2 Beach Club & Spa

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

Some of the most popular activities include “how-to” classes, treatments at Acqua Spa and nonmotorized water sports.

What is included in my hotel rate at the property? What is the range of rates per night?

The all-inclusive experience includes limitless access to the resort’s six dining experiences and seven bars, complimentary nonmotorized watersports, a full activities program and even complimentary golf at the Barbados Golf Club. Depending on which accommodations collection is booked, prices range from $656 (Club Collection) to $1,596 (Concierge Collection).

Vibrancy is universal at the O2 Beach Club & Spa. O2 Beach Club & Spa

What amenities are included?

All dining and activities, apart from treatments at Acqua Spa, are included in the all-inclusive pricing. O2 Beach Club & Spa is also home to one of the only rooftop pools on the island, where guests can spend their days soaking in ocean views from the pool.

This could be yours at O2 Beach Club & Spa. O2 Beach Club & Spa

What restaurants are on the property? Is there a signature dish/drink at the property’s restaurant(s)?

​​The culinary heart of O2 is Elements, where breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in an open-air space with a stunning crescent-shaped bar overlooking the beach, and a fabulous sun terrace with cabanas and Jacuzzi tubs to laze away the days. Bluefin Beachside Grill offers swimsuit-friendly, toes-in-the-sand daytime dining, while Brisa is a rooftop tapas lounge with endless ocean views, shady pergolas and comfortable poolside seating, perfect for sunset cocktails and star-gazing nights. The ninth floor is where guests will find newly opened Oro, a fine dining experience offering modern fusion European cuisine with a Caribbean twist and 360-degree views of the south coast. Evenings at Oro include a nightly sunset celebration featuring Champagne and canapés on the sky terrace. For an even greater dining selection, O2 guests also have access to all five restaurants at Sea Breeze Beach House, O2’s sister hotel located just a two-minute transfer away.

Why should travelers stay at O2 Beach Club & Spa? Tell us why you are special!

Travelers should choose to stay at O2 Beach Club & Spa for an authentic island experience. From the moment guests arrive, they will feel like the newest VIP members of the coolest new Beach Club in Barbados. The location of O2 Beach Club & Spa and its accessibility to Saint Lawrence Gap allows guests to have an immersive vacation by experiencing all that the south coast has to offer while having a luxurious home base. The all-inclusive offers à la carte dining at multiple restaurants, complimentary activities such as golf and “how-to” classes, and is home to the brand-new Acqua Spa, which features the only hammam treatment rooms on the island.

You and your boo with an ocean view in a spa at the O2. O2 Beach Club & Spa