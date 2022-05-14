Dominican Republic, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the Modern Travelers Dream

From luxury to adventure the first all-inclusive Hard Rock checks every box.

This isn't your average Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. HardRock Punta Cana

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. The Dominican Republic was the last stop of the year, and we couldn’t have ended our 2022 shoot in a better place. In the D.R. we worked with photographer Yu Tsai and the 2022 Swim Search Finalists, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, Drew Dorsey and Ashley Callingbull.

Located in the La Altagracia province, The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the first all-inclusive hotel for the Hard Rock brand. Dip your toes in one of its 13 luxurious swimming pools, awaken your senses at its first all-inclusive food hall concept, The Market, or try your luck in its very own escape room—there’s truly no shortage of ways to curate your stay to your exact liking.

Insider tip: Their new immersive dining experience, Awaken Your Senses, incorporates high-resolution video projection, an interactive touch table, scent synchronization, augmented reality, a surround-sound system and more to take the dining experience to the highest level.

FAQ

Where is the Hard Rock Punta Cana?

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is located in the Dominican Republic, in the La Altagracia province.

How do I get to the Hard Rock?

To get to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, you have to fly into Punta Cana International Airport and take a 30-minute car ride over to the hotel.

How far is the hotel from the airport?

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is 16 miles away from the Punta Cana International Airport.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana debuted 11 years ago as the first all-inclusive hotel for the Hard Rock brand. Recently, the hotel launched its first all-inclusive food hall concept, The Market, offering guests a culinary journey through the world’s most appealing street food cuisines, made-to-order with seasonal locally sourced ingredients and a selection of hand-crafted cocktails.

The Market at HardRock Punta Cana. HardRock Punta Cana

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

1,882 lavishly appointed suites.

What activities are provided through the property?

Vegas-style casino

The first Hard Rock–branded golf course, Hard Rock Golf Club at Cana Bay

Nightly entertainment at the See The Show theater

Private dinners

Body Rock Fitness Center®

Rock Spa®

POSH Beauty Salon

Wine tasting

ORO nightclub

Mini golf

Bowling

Laser tag

Escape room

Does the property work with any outside tour companies?

Yes, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana works with a variety of local tour providers. All experiences can be booked directly on site through the Vacation Planners team.

HardRock Punta Cana offers a variety of lifestyle tours at beaches like this. HardRock Punta Cana

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

The most popular activities booked by hotel guests are golf, private dinners and the new immersive dining experience, Awaken Your Senses.

What is included in my hotel rate at the property? What is the range of rates per night?

A stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is all-inclusive, which covers all food and beverage (alcoholic and nonalcoholic), access to all 13 pools, fine dining at all restaurants (except for Montserrat Manor and YouYou), Body Rock Fitness Center®, high-speed wireless internet, 24-hour in-room dining and free calls to the U.S. and Canada from the in-room phone.

Rates start at $500 per night for two guests and fluctuate throughout the year depending on the season.

What amenities are included?

See above.

You and all your friends dancing in the club at HardRock Punta Cana. HardRock Punta Cana

What restaurants are on the property? Is there a signature dish/drink at the property’s restaurant(s)?

The Market: Offers guests a culinary journey through the world's most appealing street food cuisines, made-to-order with seasonal locally sourced ingredients and a selection of hand-crafted cocktails.

Ciao: Experience this contemporary Italian restaurant offering antipasti, fresh pastas made to order or a “dolce” treat. Indulge yourself with a true Italian dining experience.

Toro: The hotel's official steakhouse, offering Premium cuts grilled to perfection and an extensive wine list.

ZEN: This teppanyaki eatery's main attraction is our chef’s performance while creating unforgettable meals right before your eyes.

Los Gallos: Traditional ancient Mexican recipes paired with a selection of tequila-based cocktails while listening to the best Mexican artists’ hits.

Isla: Dream restaurant for epicures looking to sample cuisines from around the world.

Dining at a whole new level. HardRock Punta Cana

Why should travelers stay at the Hard Rock Punta Cana? Tell us why you are special!

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is the ultimate destination for those seeking the perfect mix of relaxation and fun. From luxe accommodations and top-of-the-line amenities to world-class dining and entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offers everything the modern traveler is looking for.