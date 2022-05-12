Relax in the Belize Rainforest at the Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge

Belize was the third stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team. We worked with photographer Yu Tsai and photographed models Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders, Leyna Bloom and Natalie Mariduena. During the photo shoot, the team stayed at the Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant, which was a treat beyond our wildest dreams.

The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant offers a bit of everything for all walks of travelers. The property is nestled into the foothills of the Maya Mountains and spreads over 600 acres of land. Its is located just a 30-minute drive out of Belmopan City and 45 minutes away from pristine beaches. The hotel is located within dense rain forest, with mindfulness to preserve the integrity of the forest.

FAQ

Where is Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge?

Located in the Cayo District of Belize, the Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant is nestled at the foothills of the Maya Mountains alongside the Sibun River and surrounded by the 10,000-acre Sibun Nature Reserve.

How do I get to Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge?

Via road transfer from the Belize International Airport (BZE). The hotel is just one hour and 20 minutes from the airport: an hour on the George Price Highway and 20 minutes on the Hummingbird Highway.

Any interesting historic notes about the property?

The hotel is surrounded by the 10,000-acre Sibun Nature Reserve. On site there is a ceremonial cave called the Sleeping Giant Cave that features spectacular geological formations, rimstone dams, stalactites, stalagmites, crystal curtains and columns. The cave was also used by the ancient Maya for religious ceremonies. There are hundreds of artifacts left behind in the cave which makes it feel like a natural museum. The hotel also offers views of the Sibun River, the headwaters of which are located within the Maya Mountains.

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

The hotel offers several different categories of rooms, including rooms with views of the river, the creekside, and mountain views. There are suites, cottages, houses and penthouses for you to choose from.

Outdoor pool at the Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge. The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant

What activities are provided through the property?

Through the property you can experience many activities to enjoy the surrounding areas, including horseback riding, biking, kayaking and a exploring a jungle ropes course. From the property you can also access the river, enjoy a gazebo hike or explore the famous Sleeping Giant Cave.

Horse buggy tour

Gazebo hike

Onsite ceremonial cave

Jungle rope bridges

The Nest

Biking

Kayaking

Birding

River access

Maya cooking class

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

Ceremonial cave

St. Herman’s Cave

Private dinner at the cliff





What is included in my hotel rate at the property?

Continental breakfast

Welcome drink on arrival

Coffee and tea (in room)

Bikes and kayaks

Onsite parking

Outdoor pool

Main attractions and sites nearby

Mini refrigerator (in room)

Yoga mats (in room)

The treehouse you always wanted as a kid is the one you didn't know you needed as an adult. The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant

What restaurants are on the property?

The Grove House (a farm-to-table eatery)

Don Tonito’s (wood-fired pizza)

Is there a signature dish/drink at the properties restaurants?

Signature Dish: BBQ pigtail and Belizean stuffed jack

Signature Drink: Lemongrass iced tea

Why should travelers stay at the hotel? Tell us why you are special!

The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant offers a bit of everything for all walks of travelers. The property is nestled into the foothills of the Maya Mountains and spreads over 600 acres of land. Its location is unique with a 30-minute drive out of Belmopan City and 45 minutes away from pristine beaches. Structures are built within the dense tropical rain forest to maintain the integrity of its natural state and allow for utter privacy for guests. From gazebo hikes offering panoramic views of the valley or epiphanic ceremonial cave tours to intimate private dinners atop a cliff at sunset, there are memories waiting to be made for everyone. Authenticity is at the core of the lodge and is showcased in every detail—the local craftsmanship, our team being 99% Belizean operated, the tours highlighting history as well as diversity, and culturally inspired cuisine. Freshly squeezed oranges from our orchards, the chef's herb garden and organic farm raised eggs are used in every dish prepared at The Grove House for a true farm-to-table experience. The carefully curated menus by our resident chef are inspired by the rich and diverse Mestizo and Maya culture found throughout Belize. These are just a few of the reasons why the Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant is so special and cherished by all its visitors.