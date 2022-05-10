The Buccaneer Hotel Is Saint Croix’s Luxury Playground You Don’t Want to Miss

The Buccaneer Hotel

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. USVI St. Croix was our fifth stop of the year, and we fell in love with the island. In St. Croix we worked with photographer Derek Kettela and with SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Katrina Scott and Kamie Crawford. We stayed at the undeniable Buccaneer Hotel.

The hotel is conveniently located five minutes east of historic Christiansted. It is family-owned and -operated for three generations on a unique 340-acre, self-contained, spacious private estate. Three lovely beaches, three restaurants, a championship golf course, a renowned tennis center and water sports combine to create a luxury playground for all ages.

Insider Tip: Every room has a private patio and/or balcony with spectacular views!

If you are considering a trip to St. Croix, The Buccaneer Hotel should be your first choice for a place to stay.

FAQ

Where is The Buccaneer?

Five minutes east of historic Christiansted, St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

How do I get to The Buccaneer?

There are flights from Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, San Juan and St. Thomas.





How far is the hotel from the airport?

Twenty-five minutes.

Any interesting historic notes about the property?

The hotel has a rich history, with the original building built by the Knights of Malta in 1673. The main French great house was the home of the first governor of the Virgin Islands, Peter von Scholten. The hotel opened as an 11-room inn in 1947. It’s been owned and operated by the same family since then.

Annual upgrades to designated public areas and rooms each fall.

The Buccaneer Hotel

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

Luxury rooms and suites, from family-oriented connecting suites to romantic rooms perfect for honeymooners.

What activities are provided through the property?

Golf, tennis, non-motorized water sports, games, entertainment and spa services.

Does the property work with any outside tour companies?

Yes!

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

Snorkeling tours to Buck Island Reef National Monument; parasailing; deep-sea fishing; Point Udall, the easternmost point in the United States; the rainforest, historic downtown Christiansted.





What is included in my hotel rate at the property?

A welcome cocktail, breakfast daily, nonmotorized watersports, daily maid service, beach chairs, towels and toys, self-parking, wireless internet and a 24-hour fitness center.

What is the range of rates per night?

$500 to $2,000.

What restaurants are on the property?

The Mermaid beachside restaurant serves lunch daily and theme-night dinners with live entertainment. The Terrace offers breakfast with a spectacular view daily and fine dining offering classical cuisine with a tropical twist. The Martel Lounge is a comfortable bar with a view for fantastic sunsets and entertainment. Beauregard’s on the Beach serves vintage tropical cocktails and fun beach fare for lunch.