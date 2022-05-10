Skip to main content
The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort St. Croix in U.S. Virgin Islands
The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort St. Croix in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Buccaneer Hotel Is Saint Croix’s Luxury Playground You Don’t Want to Miss

A centrally located spacious private estate just for you.
The Buccaneer Hotel Property

For the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, our team traveled to seven beautiful locations. USVI St. Croix was our fifth stop of the year, and we fell in love with the island. In St. Croix we worked with photographer Derek Kettela and with SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Katrina Scott and Kamie Crawford. We stayed at the undeniable Buccaneer Hotel.

Check out our nine must-see attractions in USVI St. Croix

The hotel is conveniently located five minutes east of historic Christiansted. It is family-owned and -operated for three generations on a unique 340-acre, self-contained, spacious private estate. Three lovely beaches, three restaurants, a championship golf course, a renowned tennis center and water sports combine to create a luxury playground for all ages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Insider Tip: Every room has a private patio and/or balcony with spectacular views!

If you are considering a trip to St. Croix, The Buccaneer Hotel should be your first choice for a place to stay.

FAQ

Where is The Buccaneer?

Five minutes east of historic Christiansted, St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

How do I get to The Buccaneer?

There are flights from Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, San Juan and St. Thomas.

How far is the hotel from the airport?

Twenty-five minutes.

Any interesting historic notes about the property?

The hotel has a rich history, with the original building built by the Knights of Malta in 1673. The main French great house was the home of the first governor of the Virgin Islands, Peter von Scholten. The hotel opened as an 11-room inn in 1947. It’s been owned and operated by the same family since then.

Any recent renovations/updates?

Annual upgrades to designated public areas and rooms each fall.

The Buccaneer Hotel Championship Golf Course

Which types of accommodations are offered at the property?

Luxury rooms and suites, from family-oriented connecting suites to romantic rooms perfect for honeymooners.

What activities are provided through the property?

Golf, tennis, non-motorized water sports, games, entertainment and spa services.

Does the property work with any outside tour companies?

Yes!

Snorkeling tours to Buck Island Reef National Monument; parasailing; deep-sea fishing; Point Udall, the easternmost point in the United States; the rainforest, historic downtown Christiansted.

What is included in my hotel rate at the property?

A welcome cocktail, breakfast daily, nonmotorized watersports, daily maid service, beach chairs, towels and toys, self-parking, wireless internet and a 24-hour fitness center.

What is the range of rates per night?

$500 to $2,000.

What restaurants are on the property?

The Mermaid beachside restaurant serves lunch daily and theme-night dinners with live entertainment. The Terrace offers breakfast with a spectacular view daily and fine dining offering classical cuisine with a tropical twist. The Martel Lounge is a comfortable bar with a view for fantastic sunsets and entertainment. Beauregard’s on the Beach serves vintage tropical cocktails and fun beach fare for lunch.

The Buccaneer Hotel Property
Hot-Spot Destinations

The Buccaneer Hotel Is Saint Croix’s Luxury Playground You Don’t Want to Miss

By Evan Nachimson
Sue Bird was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
SwimNews

Fans Can't Get Enough of the WNBA Stars in the 2022 Swimsuit Issue

By J.Q. Louise
Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 6.08.25 AM
Mental Health & Wellness

Here’s How Kamie Crawford Takes Care of Her Mental Health

By SI Staff
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy