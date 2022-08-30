Skip to main content
Kelsey Merritt Styles A Swimsuit For Every Occasion
Turn Your One-Piece Bathing Suit Into a Bodysuit This Fall

Morph your favorite one piece into an all-season-friendly statement.

Saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the cooler days of fall not only means parting with the warm weather, but also with the looks that outfitted your seasonal adventures. And this year, with our summertime uniform consisting almost entirely of swimsuits, it feels wrong to retire them so soon.

We’ve decided it’s only right to show our one pieces some more love this year and style them for day-to-day wear. And let’s face it, they boast the same charm of clean lines and smooth finish as a bodysuit, minus the annoying bottom clasps, making it most definitely the cooler (and often comfier) cousin to the bodysuit. Free from wardrobe malfunction and offering support all while providing that seamless, tucked-in fit, one pieces are suitable for virtually any activity. Whether you’re running errands, meeting up with your girlfriends for a bite to eat, or having a night out, we’ve rounded up some of the best choices to double as RTW this fall. Plus, the Earth will thank you for this foolproof hack that makes the most out of your closet. With 27 picks and something for everyone, embrace the versatility of a bathing suit and shop some of our favorite options below.

Budget Friendly One Pieces 

ASOS Design Gathered Plunge Swimsuit, $27.50 (asos.com)

asos green one piece

Make this your go-to outfit by throwing on a blazer and a pair of gold hoops.

4th & Reckless Scoop Ribbed Swimsuit, $33 (asos.com)

4th and recklace one piece

What wouldn’t this go with?!

NA-KD Shiny Cup Swimsuit, $41.95 (na-kd.com)

na-kd one piece

Find us wearing strictly this color all autumn long.

Dearna Eco Nylon One Piece, $45.50 (princesspolly.com)

princess polly one piece

We’re obsessed with this neckline.

J. Crew Textured Squareneck One Piece, $47.99 (jcrew.com)

purple one piece

Jacquard fabric makes this choice as enjoyable to wear as it is flattering.

Mid-Range One Pieces

Tia One Piece, $89 (revolve.com)

revolve white one piece

The option for those times that your closet full of clothes still produces nothing to wear– a reliable piece that goes with anything.

BOAMAR Nicholas II One Piece, $112 (revolve.com)

revolve orange once piece

Simple, but not boring. 

Good American Show Off One Piece Denim Print, $120 (shopbop.com)

good american denim one piece

This made-to-look-like denim fabric is deceivingly soft.

Faithfull the Brand Josca One Piece, $126 (revolve.com)

revolve beige one piece

A strapless staple.

Marcia B Maxwell Faith One Piece, $140 (revolve.com)

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 11.08.50 AM

Embrace the see-through trend with a sheer one piece.

Onia Rachel One Piece, $145 (onia.com)

onia turquoise one piece

Made of towel terry, this suit is available in deep sea green and rosette pink.

Amazuin Azhar Body, €132 (amuzin.com)

amuzin one piece

No one will ever guess this is a swimsuit.

Tularosa Alessia One Piece, $148 (revolve.com)

revolve alessia one piece

A sleeveless style complimented by a mock neck is ideal for the transitional temps of fall weather.

Splurge One Pieces 

Ganni Seersucker Frill Halter Neck Swimsuit, $164 (mytheresa.com)

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 11.27.02 AM

A fun and flirty option, try your hand at mixing prints with this suit. Experiment with other striped pieces or bold colors for an out-of-the-box fit.

L*Space Ribbed Float On One Piece Swimsuit, $174 (lspace.com)

l space one piece

Henley-inspired buttons down the front make this suit an all-around winner.

Myra Swim Atlas Open-Back Swimsuit, $180 (selfridges.com)

isabel marant one piece

This classic tee cut with an open back checks all of our boxes.

Jade Swim Evolve One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $198 (mytheresa.com)

jade one shoulder swimsuit

The hold the one shoulder cut has on us is unbreakable.

Isabel Marant Swan One Piece, $199.50 (shopbop.com)

myra swim atlas one pack one piece

We are suckers for a good print.

Karla Colletto Ruched Swimsuit, $303 (mytheresa.com)

karla colletto ruched swimsuit

Neutrals all 2022.

Magda Butrym Retro Bustier Swimsuit, $294 (mytheresa.com)

magda butrym retro bustier swimsuit

A silhouette as timeless as it is supportive.

Port de Bras Antillas One Piece Swimsuit, $295 (shopbop.com)

port de bras antillas one piece

Shoulder pads, but with a twist.

Fe Noel Puff Sleeve One Piece, $348 (shopbop.com)

fe noel puff one piece

The bigger the sleeves, the better.

Johanna Ortiz The Ocean Song One Piece, $389 (mytheresa.com)

green frill one piece

You’ll feel like the center of attention with the exaggerated ruffles cascading along the neckline. Pair this piece with a simple pair of straight leg denim.

bathing suit to body suit
