Saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the cooler days of fall not only means parting with the warm weather, but also with the looks that outfitted your seasonal adventures. And this year, with our summertime uniform consisting almost entirely of swimsuits, it feels wrong to retire them so soon.

We’ve decided it’s only right to show our one pieces some more love this year and style them for day-to-day wear. And let’s face it, they boast the same charm of clean lines and smooth finish as a bodysuit, minus the annoying bottom clasps, making it most definitely the cooler (and often comfier) cousin to the bodysuit. Free from wardrobe malfunction and offering support all while providing that seamless, tucked-in fit, one pieces are suitable for virtually any activity. Whether you’re running errands, meeting up with your girlfriends for a bite to eat, or having a night out, we’ve rounded up some of the best choices to double as RTW this fall. Plus, the Earth will thank you for this foolproof hack that makes the most out of your closet. With 27 picks and something for everyone, embrace the versatility of a bathing suit and shop some of our favorite options below.

Budget Friendly One Pieces

Asos

Make this your go-to outfit by throwing on a blazer and a pair of gold hoops.

Asos

What wouldn’t this go with?!

Find us wearing strictly this color all autumn long.

Princess Polly

We’re obsessed with this neckline.

J Crew

Jacquard fabric makes this choice as enjoyable to wear as it is flattering.

Mid-Range One Pieces

Revolve

The option for those times that your closet full of clothes still produces nothing to wear– a reliable piece that goes with anything.

Revolve

Simple, but not boring.

Shopbop

This made-to-look-like denim fabric is deceivingly soft.

Revolve

A strapless staple.

Revolve

Embrace the see-through trend with a sheer one piece.

Onia

Made of towel terry, this suit is available in deep sea green and rosette pink.

Amuzin

No one will ever guess this is a swimsuit.

A sleeveless style complimented by a mock neck is ideal for the transitional temps of fall weather.

Splurge One Pieces

My Theresa

A fun and flirty option, try your hand at mixing prints with this suit. Experiment with other striped pieces or bold colors for an out-of-the-box fit.

L Space

Henley-inspired buttons down the front make this suit an all-around winner.

Self Ridges

This classic tee cut with an open back checks all of our boxes.

My Theresa

The hold the one shoulder cut has on us is unbreakable.

Shopbop

We are suckers for a good print.

My Theresa

Neutrals all 2022.

My Theresa

A silhouette as timeless as it is supportive.

Shopbop

Shoulder pads, but with a twist.

Shopbop

The bigger the sleeves, the better.

My Theresa

You’ll feel like the center of attention with the exaggerated ruffles cascading along the neckline. Pair this piece with a simple pair of straight leg denim.