Upgrade Your Summer Workout Wardrobe

On the final day of the 2022 launch week celebrations at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida, SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin led a group workout for all in attendance. Josephine Skriver, Olivia Ponton and Tanaye White demonstrated up on the stage alongside Austin, and Georgina Burke, Brooks Nader, Marquita Pring, Camille Kostek, and Christen Harper were all front row. It was the perfect feel good end to a weekend of inspiration. And as we all know, the perfect workout fit can definitely help get you motivated to move. Here's what everyone was wearing to workout.

Katie Austin leading a workout on Sunday of launch week. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Pro Tip: Next time you need a workout playlist check out Katie Austin's Hype HIITs on Spotify.

Georgina Burke, Brooks Nader and Marquita Pring in their workout fits.

Georgina Burke

Shop clothing by Aje. Athletica: Georgina Burke was fully outfitted in Aje. Athletica for Sunday morning’s workout. Wearing the Cross Back Crop Top ($145) and the High Rise ⅞ Legging 211 ($150), Burke meant business.

Brooks Nader

Shop clothing by All Fenix: Brooks Nader’s workout fit was a simple taupe set. Wearing the Rise ⅞ Pocket Legging ($88) with the Contour Longline Scoop ($68), this pairing could undoubtedly double as a casual day look for running errands.

Marquita Pring

Shop clothing by Year of Ours: Marquita Pring brought the energizing pop of color we all needed early in the morning. The Ribbed Veronica Legging ($110) features an extra-wide crossover waistband that makes these arguably the most flattering leggings we have ever seen. Shop a similar white tee to Pring’s with the Everyday Shortsleeve ($38) by Outdoor Voices.

Camille Kostek showing off her strength.

Camille Kostek

Shop clothing by Vitality and Set Active: Camille Kostek was looking strong as ever in her chocolate brown ensemble. Outfitted in the Cloud Pant ($85) and the Elevate Cropped Zip ($68) worn with the Sculpflex Contour Bra ($55) underneath, Kostek reminded us of the confidence a good athleisure set can provide.

Shop sneakers by Reebok: Be sure to check out the Reebok Nano X2 Women’s Training Shoes ($135) seen here, along with the endless other options for white sneakers Reebok has to offer.

Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and Josephine Skriver post workout. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton

Shop clothing by Alo Yoga: The sleek Airlift Intrigue Bra ($58) and High-Waist Airlift Short ($58), seen on Olivia Ponton, boast a studio-to-street versatility. The signature Airlift fabric is smooth and lightweight, offering just the right amount of support.

Josephine Skriver Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver

Shop clothing by JOJA: Josephine Skriver showed up ready to rumble in the Long-Sleeve One-Shoulder Formfit Bra ($64) and Classic Formfit Legging in Sand ($94) from her own brand, JOJA. Founded in 2016 with fellow model and friend Jasmine Tookes, the two joined forces to create a community that promotes active lifestyles through the cutest athletic wear.

Shop shoes by Nike: Nike Air Force 1 '07 ($100)