10 Breathtaking Photos From Georgina Burke’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Barbados

Georgina Burke made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2022 issue with a photo shoot in Barbados. The Australian model spent her younger years on the beach and entered the modeling industry making a splash as the face of Torrid's 2014 swimsuit collection. At her rookie shoot Burke had the opportunity to wear a look from her very own size-friendly swimwear line, Burke NYC. The collection had previously been featured in the 2020 issue on model Hunter McGrady. Recently, Burke has expanded her business ventures to include a collection of self-tanners for a safe sun-kissed look.

Burke absolutely wowed in Barbados, despite not being able to prepare as one might expect. In fact, Burke learned she would be part of the magazine just 24 hours before she had to jump on the plane to the Caribbean. “I was actually in Montana at my boyfriend’s place and received a call,” she said. “They’re like, ‘How can you get to Barbados?’” Burke hopped on a midnight flight to New York City, where she flew to the shoot location in just the nick of time.

The model easily proved she was born ready to step into the SI Swimsuit spotlight. Take a look at some of our favorite moments below.

