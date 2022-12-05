Skip to main content

10 Breathtaking Photos From Georgina Burke’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Barbados

The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie made a stunning debut.

Georgina Burke made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2022 issue with a photo shoot in Barbados. The Australian model spent her younger years on the beach and entered the modeling industry making a splash as the face of Torrid's 2014 swimsuit collection. At her rookie shoot Burke had the opportunity to wear a look from her very own size-friendly swimwear line, Burke NYC. The collection had previously been featured in the 2020 issue on model Hunter McGrady. Recently, Burke has expanded her business ventures to include a collection of self-tanners for a safe sun-kissed look.

Burke absolutely wowed in Barbados, despite not being able to prepare as one might expect. In fact, Burke learned she would be part of the magazine just 24 hours before she had to jump on the plane to the Caribbean. “I was actually in Montana at my boyfriend’s place and received a call,” she said. “They’re like, ‘How can you get to Barbados?’” Burke hopped on a midnight flight to New York City, where she flew to the shoot location in just the nick of time.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

The model easily proved she was born ready to step into the SI Swimsuit spotlight. Take a look at some of our favorite moments below.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

08_geo_0348_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida.

15_geo_0252_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy.

Shop swimsuits by Yandy.

13_geo_0500_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Dos Gardenias. Earrings by BaubleBar. Necklaces by Eklexic.

Shop swimsuits by Dos Gardenias.

10_geo_0063b_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by SKATIE.

Shop swimsuits by SKATIE.

11_geo_0104_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren. Earrings by BaubleBar.

Shop swimsuits by Polo Ralph Lauren.

06_geo_0301_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toast Swim.

Shop swimsuits by Toast Swim

07_geo_0221_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy.

Shop swimsuits by Yandy/

09_geo_0380_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Sperry.

Shop swimsuits by Sperry.

03_geo_0584_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. Top by Montce. Earrings by BaubleBar.

Shop swimsuits by Matte CollectionShop tops by Montce.

05_geo_0459_wmweb

Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Burke NYC. Bracelet by Layered. Necklace by Eklexic. Hat by Duvin Design Co.

georgina burke 2
SwimNews

10 Breathtaking Photos From Georgina Burke’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Barbados

By Mara Milam
low carb chicken alfredo
Food & Nutrition

7 of Katie Austin’s Favorite Low Carb Recipes

By Katie Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.03.53 AM
Beauty

The New York City Spa That Saved My Skin Ahead of Winter

By Margot Zamet
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy