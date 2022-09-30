Georgina Burke Learned She’d Be Working for SI Swimsuit 24 Hours Before Her Shoot

Georgina Burke is a bona fide pro. The model displayed absolute class during her first shoot for the SI Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek on the red carpet at the 2022 launch event in New York City, Burke revealed that she found out only 24 hours before call time that she’d be included in the 2022 issue.

“I was actually in Montana at my boyfriend’s place and received a call,” she said. “They’re like, ‘How can you get to Barbados?’” Burke hopped on a midnight flight to New York City where she flew to Barbados just in the nick of time for her first shoot.

Watch the Video:

Kostek then asked Burke what her favorite look was at her shoot. The Burke NYC swimwear founder/designer noted that her fave was actually one of the suits she had created.

Burke’s size-inclusive line was born out of her difficulty of being able to find great plus-size swimwear. The Australian model created the change she wanted to see by making her own swimsuits. The suits have noticeably clean lines, good structure and fabric, and will make anyone feel super confident.

While Burke has worked incredibly hard to establish her foothold in the swimwear industry, she makes it a priority to put her mental health first. In fact, she attributes being in good mental standing as the most important part of being a model. So if you’re wondering how Burke maintained her glow in the midst of her unexpected rookie shoot, you may have just found your answer.