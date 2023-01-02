10 Breathtaking Photos of Brenna Huckaby in Aruba

Professional snowboarder Brenna Huckaby made history when she was the first Paralympian to be featured in SI Swimsuit in 2018. The three-time Paralympic gold medalist made her debut when she was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

The 26-year-old mom of two is not only an athlete but an inspiration. She had her right leg amputated above the knee at 14 after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Huckaby used snowboarding as part of her rehabilitation, and the rest is history.

Of her SI Swimsuit debut, she wrote on Instagram that “it only takes one person to open the door but it takes many people to follow through it.”

“Thank you to all the disabled baddies (men and women) who have walked, ran, rolled through open doors,” she continued. “Who continue to fight for inclusion in their respected industries, and who continue to show me and everyone else what’s possible.”

Now a life coach, Huckaby uses her platform to help motivate her fans and followers to actively reach their own goals while continuing to advocate for inclusion.

Huckaby fought to compete in the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games after being eliminated from the event’s LL1 event classifications in which she normally participates. Ultimately, she joined a more difficult classification in order to compete—she was the only above-the-knee amputee woman on the track—and took home a bronze medal.

“The fight for inclusion continues, as this shows how much more change needs to happen,” she told ESPN. “We deserve the opportunity to compete and the framework to move to a more difficult classification that exists in other sports and other para snowboard events.”

Below are 10 of Huckaby’s best images from her photo shoot in Aruba.