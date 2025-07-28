Celebrating Nelly Korda’s Birthday With These Dreamy SI Swimsuit Photos
The happiest of birthdays goes to professional golfer Nelly Korda! The No. 1 ranked female golfer in the world turns 27 years old today, so it’s time to celebrate the best way we know how—taking a look back at the archives. For Korda’s case, that means reliving her breathtaking 2025 debut in the magazine with a shoot at The Boca Raton.
Korda’s photo shoot was filled with plenty of trendy pieces that embody the warmth and vibrancy summertime brings. From chill blues remnant of the ocean to bold red that demands a double-take, these swimsuits are as fashionable as they are flattering.
Here are five snaps from Korda’s 2025 feature that we are still very much obsessed with.
Korda’s natural beauty is only emphasized by this chic strapless top from Andres Otalora. The red and white colliding with one another to create an intricate shape could leave anyone speechless. And to bring out the uniqueness of the top even more, a white bikini bottom from St. Agni worked as a nice finishing touch.
Juxtaposing with her ocean blue eyes, red is just one of the many colors that look great on this impressive athlete.
Mustard is a color that everyone’s been loving this season. PARAMIDONNA did their thing with this bikini. Look no further than this two-piece here as a testament as to why this hue needs to make a comeback every summer.
Korda is a sight to behold wearing this fuchsia ensemble that could stand out from miles away. Agua Bendita is the brand to thank for bringing such a fashion-forward piece to life. Features like the ruched detailing on the balconette top and the strings of the cheeky bottom are standouts for us.
Orange and purple never looked better. These two colors bring out the best in each other, especially the way Korda is styled. The tangerine orange criss-cross halter top demands a round of applause, while the strappy bottoms are nearly as cool. And, of course, the raisin purple sarong from AWAY THAT DAY is an attention-grabber, too.
“Confident” and “fierce” are two words that immediately come to mind when viewing this snap. Korda personifies confidence with her Superwoman-esque pose. Hands on her hips, gaze to the camera and a show-stopping black one-piece from Laquan Smith result in a fabulous vibe.
Enter the word “fierce.” This isn’t just an adjective; it’s a state of being. In regards to Korda, she wears this word proudly, not just with her many accolades she’s acquired in her golf career thus far, but with the confidence she brings to every opportunity.
On this day, a golf trailblazer—and SI Swimsuit model—was born. Happy birthday, Nelly Korda!