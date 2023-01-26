10 Gorgeous Photos of Chase Carter in the Bahamas

Chase Carter was featured in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas.

The 25-year-old model also has modeled for other notable brands, including Victoria’s Secret PINK and Maybelline. The same year she posed for SI Swimsuit, Carter appeared on the cover of the November/December issue of Maxim.

Carter was just 13 years old when she was spotted by a model scout in an airport in Sydney, Australia. She signed a contract with IMG Models a year later. A lifelong athlete, Carter played soccer and softball and participated in track and field as a student.

“I could not feel more blessed and lucky to be here in the Bahamas, where I’m from,” the Nassau native said of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

In an interview with Good American, Carter called her SI Swimsuit feature her “greatest accomplishment by far.” She also offered up her best-known advice for developing a positive body image.

“The best advice I have ever received about body image is to just be happy with yourself. If you feel good, you are good, and that is just something [to] like hold so close to your heart because sometimes, you’re going to walk into a room and someone’s going to look at you the wrong way and if you’re like, ‘Oh, no, I look good, I feel good,’ then you'd like blow it off and not even notice,” she said. “But if you’re feeling insecure within yourself and someone gives you a bad look, it’ll ruin your self-esteem more than anything in the world so you just have to be confident and everything will be O.K.”

Carter and her partner, Chicago Cubs center fielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, share a daughter, Caiden. The couple are currently expecting their second child together, which the model announced on Instagram last October.

Below are 10 of our favorite photos from Carter’s ‘18 photo shoot in the Bahamas.