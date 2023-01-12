Brooklyn Decker was first featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2006. The resulting photos earned her Rookie of the Year honors that year.

After her debut, the model-actress returned to the fold each year through 2011. She appeared on the cover in 2010 following her photo shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives.

In all, Decker participated in nine SI Swimsuit photo shoots—including a series of bodypainting photos with artist Joanne Gair in 2009 and the publication’s 50th anniversary Legends feature in 2014.

Today, Decker is married to former world No. 1 tennis player Andy Roddick. Together they share two children: a son, Hank, and daughter, Stevie.

Having made her mark on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Decker moved from modeling into a film career. She starred in the 2011 film Just Go With It opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (the 2011 Swimsuit Issue photographed Decker on set of the production in Hawaii), and has had starring roles in movies like Battleship and Band Aid. She also played Mallory Hanson in Netflix’s longest-running original series to date, Grace and Frankie.

Decker revealed to SI Swimsuit that she wanted to be an archeologist when she was younger.

“I was always fascinated with history and working with ancient relics,” she revealed. “But I found another way to see the world.”

While Decker’s SI Swimsuit features took her all across the globe, below are 10 of our favorite images from her 2010 cover photo shoot in the Maldives.