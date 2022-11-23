10 of Kate Upton’s Most Viral SI Swimsuit Photos

​​Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She has since been featured in the issue six different years, traveling the world to some of our most exotic locations. She landed back-to-back covers years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance.

Upton and her husband, former Astros pitcher and current free agent Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019. The supermodel recently made headlines for her great customized outfits when Verlander and the Astros won the World Series.

There are hundreds of incredible photos of Upton in the SI Swimsuit library. Upton has been photographed on countless beaches, in zero gravity, and in freezing temperatures. These 10 are some of our stand out favorites over the years, featuring photos by Walter looss Jr., Yu Tsai, James Macari and more.