These SI Swimsuit Throwback Pics Are Perfect Inspiration for Your Next Music Festival ‘Fit

These looks will have all eyes on you.

Bailey Colon

Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Lollapalooza kicks off in Chicago on July 31, and—as festival-goers gear up for four days of top-charting artists—we're bringing you some of our favorite statement pieces from the SI Swimsuit archive to amplify any festival ’fit.

But this isn’t just for Lollapalooza attendees; in fact, these garments will make waves at any concert. See for yourself!

Brianna LaPaglia poses in a brown bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Top by Andres Otalora.

You can spice up any outfit with layers, and Brianna LaPaglia’s look from La Quinta, Calif., is a perfect example. The first digital cover model debuted this beaded Andres Otalora top over a swimsuit from Tropic of C, but you can try this style of textured top over a bralette, crop top or tank.

Salma Hayek Pinault poses in a white crochet bikini and matching skirt for her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue.
Salma Hayek Pinault was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Sara Cristina. Skirt by SIEDRÉ. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.

For folks who gravitate towards Bohemian styling, a maxi skirt is the way to go. This sheer SIEDRÉ garment—as seen on Salma Hayek Pinault during her 2025 cover shoot—is a perfect option for dancing in the breeze (just like the SI Swimsuit model did while on-set in Mexico).

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga.

Sunglasses are a must when spending the day outdoors, and they can add to any ’fit that they’re paired with. This metallic option from Balenciaga stole the show when they debuted during Kim Kardashian’s SI Swimsuit cover shoot, and they can also be styled with a sporty, monochromatic festival look.

Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Top by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Top by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture

Crochet is one of this summer’s hottest trends, as confirmed by our latest issue, and three-time SI Swimsuit model Kelsey Merritt repped it perfectly. Try out a thin top like this one from Natalia Fedner Metal Couture over an undergarment of your choice to keep you cool, comfortable and stylish for a day out in the sun.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Body Chain by Jacquie Aiche.

Body jewelry was a must when styling for our 2025 shoots, with these trendy pieces sported by Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English in Jamaica. Lori Harvey also repped this timeless trend over a year ago in Mexico and proved that the dainty accessory adds subtle glamour to any outfit. But the jewelry isn’t exclusive to swimwear; try it over a mini dress or crop top.

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. Jacket by Comme De Garçons.

Because festivals are often outdoors and the weather is truly unpredictable, keeping a jacket handy is always a good idea. We particularly love this Comme De Garçons clear garment that Olivia Culpo rocked in Bali, especially because it shows off your outfit underneath.

Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Pamela Hanson in Tucson, Arizona. Swimsuit by Sugar Free by Vanessa Hall.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Pamela Hanson in Tucson, Arizona. Swimsuit by Sugar Free by Vanessa Hall.

And finally, if you’re heading to a country music festival, don’t forget to bring a cowboy hat! SI Swimsuit Legend Brooklyn Decker sported this ivory-colored option featuring espresso trim and silver studs during her 2007 shoot in Tucson, Ariz. Almost two decades later, we’d still snag this accessory from our closet.

