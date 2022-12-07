12 Incredible Photos of Samantha Hoopes Over the Years
With seven straight SI Swimsuit appearances, Samantha Hoopes is a franchise stalwart. The model made her magazine debut in 2014 and participated every year after that through 2020. Even the birth of her son in August 2019 did not stop her streak.
“My first year, I came in—I don’t like to use the word lost—but at 22, you’re still kind of finding yourself, figuring out what you like and don’t like,” she said. “Seven years later, it’s a big difference. I’m a woman. I have a baby.”
Hoopes is a mom to 3-year-old George and 1-year-old Kennedy, whom she shares with her husband, Salvatore Palella.
“I just feel so much more empowered and I’m excited to see my changes,” she added. “Beauty is more about a feeling and a personality. Super down to earth, super real, that’s beautiful to me. To me, beauty is really something that comes from within. It’s your energy. It’s more than a physical characteristic.”
Here’s a recap of some of our favorite moments with Hoopes over the years.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Yu Tsai in Oregon.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by Michael Kors Collection.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Malta. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by Almost Naked Swimwear.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by White Fox Swim.