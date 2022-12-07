12 Incredible Photos of Samantha Hoopes Over the Years

With seven straight SI Swimsuit appearances, Samantha Hoopes is a franchise stalwart. The model made her magazine debut in 2014 and participated every year after that through 2020. Even the birth of her son in August 2019 did not stop her streak.

“My first year, I came in—I don’t like to use the word lost—but at 22, you’re still kind of finding yourself, figuring out what you like and don’t like,” she said. “Seven years later, it’s a big difference. I’m a woman. I have a baby.”

Hoopes is a mom to 3-year-old George and 1-year-old Kennedy, whom she shares with her husband, Salvatore Palella.

“I just feel so much more empowered and I’m excited to see my changes,” she added. “Beauty is more about a feeling and a personality. Super down to earth, super real, that’s beautiful to me. To me, beauty is really something that comes from within. It’s your energy. It’s more than a physical characteristic.”

Here’s a recap of some of our favorite moments with Hoopes over the years.