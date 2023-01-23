12 of R&B Singer Tinashe’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Singer Tinashe was photographed for the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue in Hollywood, Fla., by photographer James Macari.

A multi-platinum-certified R&B artist, Tinashe released her debut studio album, Aquarius, in 2014. The 29-year-old dropped her most recent album, 333, the same year she posed for SI Swimsuit.

“Today is going to be so much fun,” Tinashe said ahead of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m very excited … This is big for me. I’m on the beach today, which is going to be great. I’m wearing all these very sexy bikini swimsuits. It’s going to be a moment.”

Photographer Macari commented that “there’s no simple” with Tinashe, and noted that she went “from simple to music video in two seconds” at her beachside photo shoot.

Tinashe shared that she feels most confident on stage when she’s performing, and called herself a natural-born performer. She stated that one of the best parts of being a music artist is the visual element, and she loves developing different characters on stage and at photo shoots.

“I love being in front of the camera,” she said. “I love being on stage, giving somebody a show, like that’s just my thing.”

Below are 12 of our favorite images from Tinashe’s SI Swimsuit feature in Hollywood, Fla., with Macari.