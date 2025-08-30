2 Years Ago, These SI Swimsuit Cover Girls Took Over the Internet
The cover girls of SI Swimsuit are something special. Over the years, the women who’ve graced the front page have come from all different walks of life.
For example, in 2023 our cover girls included a model, a businesswoman, an artist and an actor. Their features were nothing less than spectacular, with every photo becoming more timeless with each passing year. And to think, it was only two years ago that SI Swimsuit showed the world why these four are heavy hitters!
Let’s take a look back at this esteemed group of women—since there’s no chance we’re letting anyone forget about our 2023 cover girls anytime soon:
Brooks Nader
After being rejected numerous times in the modeling industry, Nader put her Baton Rouge heels to the ground and took a chance on herself by applying to a 2019 SI Swimsuit Swim Search open casting call. Doing so changed her life forever, as she won the competition and secured a feature in the magazine. After her 2019 feature, Nader appeared in the magazine three consecutive times, leading to her fourth feature—and her cover spot.
“I’ve dealt with rejection a million times over, and I know I will again in my life forever. I feel like empowerment to me is just dealing with the rejection, moving on, [and] keeping a positive attitude about it,” Nader expressed. “And then it’s so much more worth it and empowering when you get the final ‘yes.’”
Kim Petras
Overall, Petras had a remarkable 2023. Not only was she crowned a cover girl by the brand, but she also made Grammy history by becoming the first openly transgender woman to win the award. Achieving this feat emphasized that Petras was right where she needed to be, and she has a lot more fire in her to break even more records and make both herself and the LGBTQIA+ community proud. Her cover inspired many in her community, but little did she know that her journey had just begun.
“I do feel the pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I fought really hard for,” Petras stated. “[I] feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general—that they're inspired by me.“
Martha Stewart
Stewart needs no introduction, as this powerhouse has been in the business since the 1980s. She continued to build her empire by launching her own magazine, Martha Stewart Living, which quickly rose in popularity. In 2023, Stewart made SI Swimsuit history by becoming the oldest woman to grace the cover—and she made 81 look absolutely fabulous.
“When I heard that I was actually going to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good. I’m going to be the oldest person, I think, ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated.’ And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I'd better look really good because I want other women to feel that they could also be on the cover of Sports Illustrated,” Stewart shared at the time.
Megan Fox
While Fox is a talented actress with plenty of film and TV titles under her belt, there’s still way more than what meets the eye with this 2023 cover model. Above all, she’s very in tune with herself, and she knows what she wants. Still, one thing she wanted the most was a SI Swimsuit cover—so much so that she believed she manifested her dream.
“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure, and it is something that I manifested,” Fox divulged. “I was at home, getting ready for a different event, and I just said out loud that I wanted to do a Sports Illustrated cover. I've never shot with Sports Illustrated before. I've been famous for a long time now, and it feels like if it's ever going to happen, it should happen now.“
Time may be passing, but these 2023 cover girls will always be remembered!