SI Swimsuit Models Celebrate 2026 Issue Launch at Empire State Building
The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue has arrived, and this year, we’re celebrating 34 incredible women, including four fabulous cover stars. In honor of the magazine’s drop, several of our brand stars headed to the Empire State Building in New York City earlier today, Tuesday, May 12.
Tiffany Haddish, Tunde Oyeneyin, Lauren Chan, Penny Lane, Achieng Agutu, XANDRA, Nicole Williams English, Alix Earle and Camille Kostek were all on hand to turn the lights of the Empire State Building blue in celebration of the 2026 issue. Take a peek at the festivities below!
The Empire State Building lighting ceremony
More celebrations around the city
In addition to turning the Empire State Building lights the perfect shade of SI Swimsuit blue, several women also stopped by various news shows through NYC this morning to promote the 2026 issue. While Earle and Haddish, two of this year’s cover models, were on TODAY, Williams English (another of this year’s cover stars), Kostek and Chan made a pit stop on an early segment of Good Day New York.
And later in the day, XANDRA, Williams English and Chan were joined by 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie Remi Bader for a visit to SiriusXM Studios. Below, take a peek at a little bit more of what our brand stars got up to in the Big Apple today as we kick off the celebration of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.