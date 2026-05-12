All of the Women Featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Agdal, a brand legend, was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y.. for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. This year marks her eighth with the publication, and since her Rookie of the Year victory in 2012, the 34-year-old Danish model has landed on the cover twice (once for the 50th anniversary in 2014 and again for the 60th anniversary two years ago).

A proud wife and mother, Agdal is passionate about health and wellness and has served as a television host on MTV’s Ridiculousness. In addition to SI Swimsuit, she has landed covers of publications like Hamptons, Maxim and Galore.

Click here to view Nina Agdal’s full gallery.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

They don’t call Agutu the “Confidence Queen” for no reason! This year, the Kenyan-born model reunited with SI Swimsuit for her third feature, posing for photographer Ruven Afanador in beautiful Botswana. First gracing the pages of the magazine following her 2023 Swim Search co-win, the model has traveled with SI Swimsuit to Mexico and Bermuda, and she’s also walked in two Swim Week runway shows in Miami.

Beginning her career as a social media influencer, Agutu has built a passionate fan base thanks to her approachable fashion and lifestyle content. In her work as a model, Achieng has partnered with multiple major brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Shea Moisture, Make Up For Ever and more. In 2025, she was featured on the August cover of Glamour South Africa and the Forbes 2026 “30 Under 30” Social Media list.

Click here to view Achieng Agtu’s full gallery.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Belle Anna. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A love for health and wellness runs in Austin’s family, as the model and influencer is the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin. She’s also the founder of the Katie Austin App, which offers subscribers access to hundreds of workout classes, recipes and lifestyle tips in their vast and growing library.

Austin first arrived at SI Swimsuit as a co-winner of the 2021 Swim Search open casting call alongside fellow model and friend Christen Goff. The pair went on to share co-Rookie of the Year honors for their respective debut shoots (Austin posed for the brand for the first time in Montenegro). Since then, she’s returned for a feature in each issue, most recently joining SI Swimsuit and photographer Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers region of Florida.

Click here to view Katie Austin’s full gallery.

Remi Bader

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After walking the Swim Week runway with SI Swimsuit last year, Bader posed for her rookie feature in the 2026 issue in front of photographer Ben Watts’s lens in Montauk, N.Y. The 30-year-old content creator and influencer, who is known for her retable fashion hauls on social media, is also a mental health advocate who boasts more than three million followers across her platforms.

Additionally, Bader, who has been named to the TIME100 Creators List and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, is a thriving entrepreneur. She is the founder of FanGirl, a combo clip-on fan and ring light, and creator of the Edited by Remi clothing collection for Sam’s Club.

Click here to view Remi Bader’s full gallery.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

After five years away from the fold, Baylee makes a triumphant return to the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue with her photo shoot captured by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. After co-winning the inaugural Swim Search in 2018, the 33-year-old model and content creator posed for each annual issue through 2021, traveling to locations like Belize, Kenya, Scrub Island, BVI, and Hollywood, Fla., for her work with the brand.

In the years since, she has prioritized her online career and, today, is a thriving social media influencer. Baylee, who is a prominent presence at red carpet events, was nominated for a Streamy Award in 2023 and was named a Forbes Top Creator in 2024 and 2025.

Click here to view Haley Baylee’s full gallery.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Missoni. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Berner, a stand-up comedian and podcast cohost, was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for her rookie feature in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. While the 34-year-old’s career was kick-started on Bravo’s Summer House, the former reality TV star has gone on to make a name for herself in the entertainment space.

Her comedy special, We Ride at Dawn, debuted on Netflix in 2024, and the following year, Berner and her Giggly Squad cohost, Paige DeSorbo, released their New York Times best-selling book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously.

Click here to view Hannah Berner’s full gallery.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A writer, host and former fashion features editor for Glamour, Chan has had work published in multiple major outlets, including Vogue and Interview. As a model, she’s also remained an advocate for size inclusion across the industry, appearing in campaigns and on the runways for several major designers, including Christian Siriano, Vera Wang and more.

Chan first joined SI Swimsuit in 2023, taking to the sunny shores of the Dominican Republic for her debut shoot. Her sophomore feature saw her reunite with the magazine in Mexico in 2024 before landing a spot as one of four cover models on the 2025 issue, where she also penned an essay titled “For the Girls: Celebrating the Evolution of SI Swimsuit.” This year, the model returned for her fourth go-round, taking to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, with photographer James Macari.

Click here to view Lauren Chan’s full gallery.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Collier is all about making history, both on the court and behind the scenes. A five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, the basketball player joined the Minnesota Lynx after being selected as the sixth pick in the 2019 WNBA draft. In 2023, Collier cofounded Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, with fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart, allowing the players to stay in the U.S. to play and earn during the WNBA offseason. She’s also a vice president on the WNBPA executive committee, where she helped to cement a historic collective bargaining agreement deal earlier this year.

Traveling with SI Swimsuit to the sun-drenched shores of South Seas Resort on Captiva Island in Fort Myers, Fla., Collier posed for her debut feature with the magazine, shot by photographer Katherine Goguen.

Click here to view Napheesa Collier’s full gallery.

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Necklace by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Corona made her dazzling SI Swimsuit debut in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she was photographed by James Macari for the 2026 issue. Discovered in Mexico City at the age of 16, the 28-year-old model has landed major campaigns with notable brands like Fenty Beauty, L’Oréal, Marc Jacobs, Pandora and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Corona uses her platform to promote body diversity while helping women from Latina and Mexican communities to feel seen and heard. She has also represented plus-sized models on the runway during New York Fashion Week on numerous occasions.

Click here to view Jocelyn Corona’s full gallery.

Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A WNBA star, Cunningham joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2026 as a featured athlete, posing for photographer Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., located off the coast of Fort Myers.

During her impressive collegiate career, Cunningham became the University of Missouri’s all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points. She went on to be selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the 13th pick in the 2019 WNBA draft before being traded to the Indiana Fever in 2025. Working around her playing schedule, she will serve as a studio analyst and contributor to USA Network’s WNBA broadcasts throughout the season.

Click here to view Sophie Cunningham’s full gallery.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

An actor, recording artist, New York Times bestselling author and all-around millennial icon, Duff made her debut as one of four cover models on the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue. She was photographed on the sands of South Caicos by Kat Irlin.

Duff got her start on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, starring as the titular character on the beloved show, Lizzie McGuire. She went on to appear in major movies, including A Cinderella Story, Agent Cody Banks and Cheaper by the Dozen, while simultaneously starting a music career. Her sophomore album, Metamorphosis, was released in 2003 and was certified quadruple platinum. In 2026, she made her long-awaited return to music, releasing luck…or something in February and announcing an accompanying tour—her first in over 18 years.

Click here to view Hilary Duff’s full gallery.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

After landing last year’s cover, Dunne has returned to SI Swimsuit for the fourth year in a row. She was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 issue. Her previous brand shoots have taken place in Puerto Rico, Portugal and Bermuda.

Since retiring from competitive gymnastics, the 23-year-old former LSU national champion has gone on to further build her brand through content creation while exploring a career in acting. Later this year, Dunne will make her scripted television debut on Fox’s Baywatch reboot alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

Click here to view Olivia Dunne’s full gallery.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Jacket by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Earle is one of four SI Swimsuit cover stars for the 2026 issue, joining photographer Ruven Afanador in Botswana for an unforgettable shoot in southern Africa. Having made her debut for the franchise in 2024 as the cover star of the first SI Swimsuit digital issue, the content creator, media personality and brand founder has established herself as a staple of the magazine ever since. She also walked in the SI Swimsuit runway show during Swim Week in both 2024 and 2025, the latter appearance following her sophomore shoot in Jamaica.

Launching her career by posting relatable, approachable content on social media, Earle has established a passionate fan base with millions of followers across all platforms. In 2025, she competed on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where she placed second and quickly became a fan-favorite contestant. She also relaunched her popular Hot Mess podcast as a vlog on YouTube, where she interviews celebrities on her “Get Real With Me” series. And earlier this year, she launched her first skincare brand, Reale Actives.

Click here to view Alix Earle’s full gallery.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A regular in the magazine ever since being named Rookie of the Year in 2023, Williams English posed for the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Montauk, N.Y., where she was photographed by Ben Watts. Throughout her years with the brand (which have also included repeat appearances on the Swim Week runway), Williams English has traveled with SI Swimsuit to Dominica, Mexico and Jamaica.

In addition to her work as model, Williams English is an entrepreneur and designer who rose to fame on the hit E! reality show WAGS. Later this year, she will return to TV on Hulu’s The Girls.

Click here to view Nicole Williams English’s full gallery.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Following up last year’s remarkable debut on the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week, Frankel posed for her 2026 rookie photo shoot in front of James Macari’s lens in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The reality television show star, entrepreneur, mom and podcast host is best known for her time on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City franchise and is the founder of the Skinnygirl low-calorie cocktail empire.

Frankel, who has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities, has made a name for herself on social media, where her 9.6 million followers rely upon her open and honest product reviews.

Click here to view Bethenny Frankel’s full gallery.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A model, mother and passionate advocate for women's health, body positivity and self-confidence, Goff uses her growing platform to give back to her community. Over the years, she's partnered with organizations including Girls Inc., Step Up and DLA. She also serves as Board Director of Southeast Michigan’s Brilora Fertility Clinic, and she and her husband, NFL quarterback Jared Goff, welcomed their first child in July 2025.

Initially joining the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 following her Swim Search co-win alongside fellow model and friend Katie Austin, Goff was named co-Rookie of the Year with Austin after her debut shoot in Barbados. She’s appeared in the magazine every year since, and in 2026, was one of six stars featured on the cover of the February digital issue. For the 2026 print issue, Goff joined SI Swimsuit once more, traveling to the Sunshine State for a shoot with photographer Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers region of Florida.

Click here to view Christen Goff’s full gallery.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A stand-up comedian and actor, Haddish was photographed for the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The 46-year-old, who is perhaps best known for her breakout role in Girls Trip, the 2017 film co-starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, is an Emmy, Grammy and NAACP Image Award winner.

Haddish continues to break boundaries with her career. In 2017, she became the first Black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, and four years later, she became the second Black woman in history to win a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award. Additionally, she is the founder of The She Ready Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports children in the foster care system.

Click here to view Tiffany Haddish’s full gallery.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Thaikila. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Earning gold and bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and breaking the record to become the first American woman to sweep the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the world championships, Jefferson-Wooden is a five-time world champion sprinter. And even when she’s not making history on the track, competition is still top of mind, as she spends her free time streaming on Twitch playing Call of Duty and other games.

While Jefferson-Wooden is definitely not a “rookie” in her sport, she joined SI Swimsuit for the first time as a featured athlete this year. At South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., just off the coast of Fort Myers, the Olympian joined the magazine and photographer Katherine Goguen for the 2026 issue.

Click here to view Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s full gallery.

Erin Marley Klay

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. The model and body-positivity content creator was originally discovered on Instagram. Since then, she has collaborated with notable brands like SKIMS, House of CB and more. The 24-year-old Texas native uses her platform to share content with her 750,000 followers that encourages other plus-sized women to live authentically, no matter what.

Click here to view Erin Marley Klay’s full gallery.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Shirt by MIKOH. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Named as the co-winner of the first Swim Search open casting call in 2018, Kostek has graced the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit issue every year since. The former New England Patriots cheerleader has traveled across the globe with the brand, shooting in all terrains and climates: from the warm sands of Portugal to the chilly mountainsides of Saas-Fee, Switzerland. This year’s issue took Kostek all the way to Botswana, where she joined the SI Swimsuit team and photographer Ruven Afanador for her latest feature.

Kostek has also appeared in multiple films and TV projects, serving as the host of shows including TNT’s Wipeout, NBC’s Dancing With Myself and MTV’s Ridiculousness. Over the years, she’s partnered with multiple beloved brands to curate her own lines, including Dune Jewelry and La Porte Swim.

Click here to view Camille Kostek’s full gallery.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Lane is a model and certified holistic health coach who merged her love of fashion and wellness to carve out a unique space for herself in the industry. Starting her modeling career at just 16 years old, she’s gone on to appear in campaigns for brands such as Armani, Intimissimi and SKIMS.

This year marks Lane’s third feature with SI Swimsuit. She made her debut back in 2024, posing for the magazine in Portugal. She reunited with the team in 2025, switching things up in the snow-covered cityscape of Zurich, Switzerland. In 2026, Lane trekked south to Botswana with photographer Ruven Afanador for a feature that centered on adventure, discovery and plenty of playful fashion.

Click here to view Penny Lane’s full gallery.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Maher, a rugby sevens athlete and two-time Olympian, returns to SI Swimsuit for her third year in a row with the publication of the 2026 issue. She was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the occasion. The 29-year-old made her debut in September 2024 when she landed the cover of our digital issue, and posed for last year’s print issue in Bermuda.

Maher is a Team USA rugby sevens bronze medalist, Dancing With the Stars runner-up, content creator and podcast cohost who has been named to the TIME100 Creators List, Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential Athletes and the Forbes 30 Under 30.

Click here to view Ilona Maher’s full gallery.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

McGrady posed for the 2026 magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she worked with photographer James Macari. While the 32-year-old model, mom, entrepreneur and podcast host joined the SI Swimsuit family as part of the brand’s model search in 2017, by 2024, she landed that year’s magazine cover and her title as an SI Swimsuit legend.

McGrady has graced the covers of publications like Health and The Knot, and cohosts the Model Citizen podcast alongside her sister, Michaela. An advocate for body acceptance and representation, McGrady is the designer of an inclusive fashion line for Sam’s Club.

Click here to view Hunter McGrady’s full gallery.

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Mickelson is a model, actor and social media influencer who’s appeared in campaigns for well-known brands like Christian Louboutin, Zadig & Voltaire and Maybelline, as well as on the pages of major magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Maxim and Flaunt. Growing an impressive following of over four million fans across social media, she’s also starred in several films and TV shows, most recently landing a role in the third and final season of HBO’s hit series Euphoria.

Touching down on the breathtaking beaches of Botswana for her SI Swimsuit debut, Mickelson posed for a radiant rookie shoot with photographer Ruven Afanador.

Click here to view Meredith Mickelson’s full gallery.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Making her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2026 issue, Moura first caught the eye of fashion fans around the world after she walked the runway at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Originally hailing from Brazil, the model and content creator has cultivated a passionate fan base of over 15 million followers across all social media platforms and has quickly become a rising style star to watch.

For her rookie shoot, Moura joined SI Swimsuit in South Florida, posing for a fun-in-the-sun feature in Fort Myers, shot by photographer Katherine Goguen.

Click here to view Gabi Moura’s full gallery.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Nader traveled to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for this year’s magazine, where she posed for photographer James Macari. The 29-year-old model and actor has been featured each year in the SI Swimsuit Issue since winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. Four years later, she landed the cover, and in 2024, Nader was photographed for the cover of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue alongside other legends of the brand.

Outside of modeling, Nader is thriving within the entertainment industry. In addition to leading the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader alongside her three younger sisters, she will make her scripted acting debut on Fox’s Baywatch reboot later this year.

Click here to view Brooks Nader’s full gallery.

Olandria

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Stealing the hearts of contestants in the villa (and viewers at home) on Season 7 of Love Island USA, Olandria has quickly become a true tastemaker in the world of fashion and a fan-favorite celebrity to look for on red carpets. Recognized by outlets like Vanity Fair, Vogue and InStyle, the model made headlines at both Paris and New York Fashion Week for her fearless style and effortless confidence. With over four million followers across all platforms, Olandria can now officially add “SI Swimsuit rookie” to her résumé!

The Sunshine State made for the perfect backdrop for the model’s 2026 SI Swimsuit debut, where she joined the magazine and photographer Katherine Goguen for her first feature.

Click here to view Olandria’s full gallery.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

After being declared the winner of the 2025 Swim Search, Oyeneyin earned her spot as the very first rookie announced in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue class. The Peloton instructor, New York Times best-selling author and motivational speaker was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for this year’s magazine.

In addition to her expertise in the fitness industry, the 40-year-old Nike athlete is breaking into the acting industry. After making her scripted series debut on Season 2 of Hulu’s Life & Beth, she joined Tyler Perry’s drama, Sistas, as a series regular earlier this year.

Click here to view Tunde Oyeneyin’s full gallery.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Pine Island Sound, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sanders is a prolific member of the SI Swimsuit family. First appearing in the issue back in 2019 and taking home Rookie of the Year honors that same year, the self-proclaimed “Golden Barbie” has traveled around the world with the magazine, from the beaches of Belize to the snowcapped city of Zurich, Switzerland, and beyond. She landed a cover spot on the 2020 issue with her feature in Bali, and in 2026, she’s returned once again, posing for photographer Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers region of Florida.

The model has appeared on the pages of many other magazines, including Vogue, Allure, Elle, Esquire, Glamour, GQ, and Interview. She’s also partnered with multiple fan-favorite brands, lending her likeness to Ralph Lauren, Savage x Fenty, DKNY, Bvlgari and Victoria’s Secret PINK and more.

Click here to view Jasmine Sanders’s full gallery.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by White Fox. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit’s reigning Rookie of the Year is back! Taking home a Swim Search co-win in 2023, Sims first joined SI Swimsuit in Mexico for her debut feature in 2024. Her 2025 shoot saw her reunite with the magazine in Bermuda, and now, she’s back for a third consecutive year, posing for photographer Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers region of Florida.

Still, her journey with SI Swimsuit is just one chapter of this model’s incredible story. Outside of work, Sims is a proud mother to baby boy Crew, whom she welcomed in 2023 with husband Brooks Koepka. She’s also passionate about giving back to her community, founding HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens). The nonprofit organization hosts Pageant of Hope™, an international event focused on building confidence, self-esteem and appreciation of inner beauty for children and teens.

Click here to view Jena Sims’s full gallery.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Maliluha. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A frequent presence in the SI Swimsuit Issue through the 2000s, Sims returned to the fold once again for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. She was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Over the years, the SI Swimsuit legend has been photographed for the brand in Hawai’i, Greece, Argentina and other incredible locations.

The 52-year-old model, mom, entrepreneur, actor and producer is the founder of YSE Beauty, a skincare brand that she recently scaled from being a direct-to-consumer brand to an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora.

Click here to view Molly Sims’s full gallery.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen on a Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Sea. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A model and social media influencer with more than four million followers across all platforms, Thumann made her rookie debut with SI Swimsuit back in 2023 in Puerto Rico. She returned in 2024 and 2025 for features in Mexico and Bermuda, respectively, and has also walked in the magazine’s runway show at Swim Week in Miami. In 2026, she’s back once more, joining the magazine and photographer Katherine Goguen in the Fort Myers region of Florida for her fifth consecutive feature.

Outside of SI Swimsuit, Thumann has been featured in campaigns for several major brands and partnered with even more, including Alo Yoga, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bvlgari, Coach, Dior Beauty, Giorgio Armani, Levi’s, Marc Jacobs, Prada Beauty and Swarovski. She’s also built a loyal following online, courtesy of her candid fashion and lifestyle content.

Click here to view Ellie Thumann’s full gallery.

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Returning for her second consecutive year with the magazine, Truwit posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in front of Ben Watts’s lens in Montauk, N.Y. The 25-year-old swimmer won silver medals in the 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke events at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Ever since she lost her foot and part of her leg in a shark attack just days after graduating from Yale University, Truwit has used her platform to champion disability awareness.

Her nonprofit organization, strongerthanyouthink.org, helps to empower young girls and women with limb loss while advocating for access to prosthetics.

Click here to view Ali Truwit’s full gallery.

XANDRA

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Bamba. Hat by Air and Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the third consecutive year, XANDRA posed for photographer Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 magazine. The professional DJ made her brand debut two years ago in Belize, and was photographed for last year’s magazine in Jamaica.

The University of Miami graduate is making a name for herself as a musician, as well as a content creator. XANDRA has performed at major industry events like the F1 Miami Grand Prix, Pegasus World Cup and Lollapalooza, and the 25-year-old Ohio native was named to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2025.

Click here to view XANDRA’s full gallery.