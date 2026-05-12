Meet Your 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Models

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue has finally arrived, and we are thrilled to reveal four incredible women as this year’s cover models: Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. Four of 34 standout individuals featured in this year’s magazine, this quartet of women are changemakers in their respective industries and each personifies what it means to succeed in their own way.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is no longer just a single publication. It is a movement that celebrates self-acceptance, personal evolution and the boundless definition of beauty. This year we continue to prove that empowerment is not a trend. It is our foundation,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day writes in this issue’s Editor’s Letter.

“Our four cover models—Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English—redefine what you might expect from the SI Swimsuit Issue, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting,” Day continues. “The goal is never sameness. It’s the opposite. These women possess relevance, resilience and range that extend far beyond what the world expects of them.”

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

The “Mature” singer, who is beloved for her titular role in the Disney Channel hit show Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s, was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos for the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. After a decade away from the music industry, Duff, 38, released her sixth studio album, luck ... or something, in February of this year, and “The Lucky Me Tour” in support of the project kicks off in Florida next month. While she may have temporarily stepped away from music to focus on her acting career while raising her family, Duff is back and better than ever.

“I had my husband as producer and I made the music I wanted to make,” the proud mom of four says of her latest record. “It represents who I am now, which is complicated and mature, but dressed in sequins.”

View Duff’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Haddish, a stand-up comedian and actress, is best known for her breakout role as Dina in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, and with the publication of this year’s issue, she is officially adding “SI Swimsuit Issue cover model” to her impressive résumé. The 46-year-old multihyphenate posed for photographer James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she brought out her trademark humor on set.

“The first thing I thought was, I have to make sure my cuckoo doesn’t come out,” Haddish quipped of her wardrobe on location. “Those bathing suits were itty bitty and I just was thinking, My booty is going to eat this up. I wanted to keep it classy.”

View Haddish’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

After landing SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover back in June 2024, Earle has appeared in the last two print editions, most recently earning the cover of this year’s magazine following her photo shoot in Botswana with visual artist Ruven Afanador. Earle, 25, has more than 14 million followers across her social platforms, composed of fans who love her for her raw, unfiltered content and “Get Ready With Me” videos.

“I often feel like I am a big sister to my audience. I’m being honest and hopefully showing that it is O.K. to embrace exactly who you are,” she says. “And that’s exactly what SI Swim does. It’s not about presenting this perfect picture. It celebrates women, not because they are flawless, but because they are fully themselves—the good, the bad, everything.”

View Earle’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Williams English has been part of the SI Swimsuit family ever since she announced her pregnancy during the brand’s Swim Week runway show in 2022. The following year, she made her magazine debut and took home Rookie of the Year honors. The 41-year-old model, mom, mother and entrepreneur has been featured in each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since, culminating with this year’s cover photo shoot in Montauk, N.Y., captured by photographer Ben Watts.

“For me, this is about more than being in a magazine,” Williams English explains of her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, which she began dreaming about as a 13-year-old in her native Canada. “I look back at my journey and I gave up time away from my family, I did schoolwork in hotel rooms, I worked nonstop. I believed in myself. I bet on myself—and that dream became a reality.”

View Williams English’s full 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo gallery here.