4 Bright and Beautiful SI Swimsuit Photos of Gigi Hadid on the Jersey Shore
Gigi Hadid’s rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot took place on the Jersey Shore, where she worked with photographer Ben Watts for her feature in the 2014 issue. The 29-year-old model’s spread earned her three consecutive features in the annual magazine, and Hadid also traveled to Hawai’i and Tahiti for her work with the brand.
Today, outside of modeling, Hadid is a proud mother and the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, a cashmere and knitwear clothing brand that she launched in fall of 2022. About a year after she introduced her clothing label, Hadid told W magazine that the role allowed her to have a more stable schedule to balance her roles as a business woman and mom. Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
“I started thinking about a more stabilized work schedule, where I wasn’t having to fly to a different country every week,” she told the outlet. “I wanted something where I could go to the same office every day. I’d never had that. I could have a schedule with a child, and then be able to base my work life around that.”
In honor of Hadid’s continued success as a model, entrepreneur and parent, today we’re throwing it back to her rookie SI Swimsuit feature, which took place a decade ago on the Jersey Shore. And despite the fact that the feature was captured 10 years ago, the resulting photos are just as stunning today as they were back then. Find a few of our favorites, captured by Ben Watts, below.