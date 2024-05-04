4 Incredible Swimsuit Photos of Hunter McGrady in Belize
Though Hunter McGrady first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2017, her brand feature in ’22 was an extra special one: it was the first time she stepped in front of the lens for the annual publication since becoming a mother.
The 30-year-old model and her husband, Brian Keys, welcomed their son, Hudson, in 2021. Last March, McGrady gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Ava.
McGrady’s postpartum return for the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue took place in Belize, where she modeled for photographer Yu Tsai in a number of bright and beautiful suits. “I want to put on a swimsuit no matter what my body looks like and show women who are out there that just because we’re moms, it doesn’t mean that we’re not sexy anymore,” she said of her choice to return to the fold. “It doesn’t mean that we are less than. Like we can [still] rock a swimsuit.”
In an interview with Motherly, McGrady echoed that sentiment and noted that she felt incredibly “strong and empowered” by the process.
“I was like ‘You know what, Hunter? You feel good, you look beautiful, you just did something so spectacular,’” she told the outlet. “The things my body went through are just insane. And so I told myself I should go out and do something fearless and own it.”
Below are just a few of our favorite photos from McGrady’s photo shoot in the gorgeous Central American country that are just as jaw-dropping today as they were in 2022.