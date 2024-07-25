4 Sizzling SI Swimsuit Photos of Brooks Nader in Mexico
Following her SI Swimsuit cover in 2023, Brooks Nader was named a brand legend with the publication of the 60th anniversary issue in May.
The Baton Rouge native first came to the franchise in 2019, when she participated in—and won—the Swim Search open casting call. The 27-year-old model has posed for each annual issue ever since: thus far, her work with SI Swimsuit has taken Nader to the Bahamas, Bali, Hollywood, Fla., Montenegro, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
Just one year after landing her first solo cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Nader earned a spot on a group cover following the brand’s legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader stated while on set earlier this year. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a legend, surrounded by actual legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Below, find a few of our favorite photos of Nader in Mexico, captured by Yu Tsai.